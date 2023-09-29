Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD flirts with multi-day top

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling could face stiff resistance at 1.2270
GBP/USD spent the Asian session in a tight channel at around 1.2200, consolidating Thursday's recovery gains. In the early European trading hours, the pair regained its traction and advanced toward 1.2250.
The broad-based US Dollar (USD) weakness helped GBP/USD finally stage a rebound in the second half of the week. As Wall Street's main indexes climbed into the positive territory following a flat opening, the USD lost interest as a safe haven and fuelled GBP/USD's recovery. Read more ...
GBP/USD flirts with multi-day top, above 1.2200 ahead of UK GDP/US Core PCE Price Index
The GBP/USD pair gains some positive traction for the second successive day on Friday and looks to build on the previous day's goodish recovery from the vicinity of its lowest level since March 17. Spot prices trade around the 1.2220 region during the Asian session and draw support from a mildly softer tone surrounding the US Dollar (USD).
The USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, remains depressed below the YTD peak set earlier this week and is pressured by Thursday's rather unimpressive US macro data. The final estimate published by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) showed that the US expanded by a 2.1% annualized pace during the second quarter, in line with market expectations. Read more...
Pound Sterling extends recovery on improved market sentiment
The Pound Sterling (GBP) discovers stellar buying interest as investors digest upside risks to a recession in the United Kingdom. The GBP/USD pair rebounds meaningfully as market participants start admitting that the British economy has no other option than to operate with higher interest rates by the Bank of England (BoE) due to a hot-inflation environment. The strength in the Pound Sterling also came from a corrective move in the US Dollar.
After contracting for 13 months in a row, the UK’s Manufacturing PMI is expected to continue the declining spell as the BoE is quite clear about keeping interest rates higher long enough for inflation to come down to 2%. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2261
|Today Daily Change
|0.0061
|Today Daily Change %
|0.50
|Today daily open
|1.22
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2394
|Daily SMA50
|1.2602
|Daily SMA100
|1.2626
|Daily SMA200
|1.2435
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2225
|Previous Daily Low
|1.212
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2425
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2231
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2841
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2548
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2185
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.216
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2139
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2077
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2034
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2243
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2286
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2348
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD loses traction, retreats below 1.0600
EUR/USD lost its recovery momentum and declined below 1.0600 in the American session on Friday, erasing a portion of its daily gains in the process. Nevertheless, the risk-positive market atmosphere after PCE inflation data helps the pair limit its losses.
GBP/USD turns negative on the day below 1.2200
GBP/USD reversed its direction and slumped below 1.2200 in the American session on Friday after rising above 1.2270 earlier in the day. Position readjustments and profit-taking on the last trading day of the quarter seems to be weighing on Pound Sterling.
Gold reverses direction, drops below $1,860
Following a steady rebound toward $1,880 on Friday, Gold price made a sharp U-turn and turned negative on the day near $1,860. Although the 10-year US T-bond yield is down more than 1%, XAU/USD struggles to find demand on the last day of Q3.
Polkadot Price Forecast: DOT reversal seems inevitable after 92% correction from all-time high
Polkadot price, in nearly two years, has shed 92.91% from its all-time high of $55.09. The massive downswing in DOT has pushed it down to levels that were last seen in October 2020. Hence, the chances of this altcoin forming a bottom and rallying are high.
Earnings beat triggers Nike to spike 9%
Nike (NKE) stock has surged over 9% in Friday’s premarket, climbing above $98 per share, following late Thursday’s fiscal first-quarter earnings release. Nike beat pessimistic earnings expectations by more than 23% and hiked its dividend by 9%.