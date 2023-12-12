Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD flat amidst volatile session as US inflation cools down

GBP/USD flat amidst volatile session as US inflation cools down

The GBP/USD is virtually unchanged amid a volatile session that witnessed the pair traveling at around 90 plus pip range, directionless after a report of inflation in the United States (US). Initially boosted the Pound Sterling (GBP), but in the end, the Greenback (USD) was bolstered. The pair is trading at 1.2556, almost flat. Read More...

GBP/USD remains steady around 1.2550 with all eyes on US CPI

The Sterling is trading without a clear direction on Tuesday, moving both sides of the 1.2550 level, as the market braces for November’s US CPI reading. Read More...
 

GBP/USD clings to gains near daily peak after mixed UK jobs data, focus remains on US CPI

The GBP/USD pair gains some positive traction for the second straight day on Tuesday, albeit struggles to capitalize on the move and remains below the overnight swing high. Spot prices move little following the release of the UK monthly jobs data and hold steady around the 1.2580-1.2585 region, up over 0.25% for the day. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2549
Today Daily Change -0.0008
Today Daily Change % -0.06
Today daily open 1.2557
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2564
Daily SMA50 1.2348
Daily SMA100 1.2461
Daily SMA200 1.2488
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2591
Previous Daily Low 1.2533
Previous Weekly High 1.2724
Previous Weekly Low 1.2502
Previous Monthly High 1.2733
Previous Monthly Low 1.2096
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2569
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2555
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.253
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2503
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2472
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2587
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2618
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2645

 

 

