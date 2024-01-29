Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD faces pressure drops beneath 1.2700

GBP/USD faces pressure drops beneath 1.2700 ahead of Fed and BoE’s decisions

The GBP/USD is under pressure amid a busy week in the economic calendar, with central bank decisions on the line, led by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Bank of England (BoE). The major is trading at 1.2681, down 0.17% after hitting a daily high of 1.2718. Read More...

Pound Sterling faces sell-off amid cautious market mood, Fed-BoE policy in focus

The Pound Sterling (GBP) faces pressure amid volatility ahead of the interest rate announcements by the Bank of England (BoE) and the Federal Reserve (Fed) and deepening Middle East crisis. The GBP/USD pair below1.2700 as investors are anticipated to make their bets after this week’s policy announcements. Read More...
 

GBP/USD consolidates in a range around 1.2700 mark, downside potential seems limited

The GBP/USD pair ticks higher following an Asian session dip on Monday, albeit lacks follow-through and remains confined in a familiar range held over the past two weeks or so. Spot prices currently trade around the 1.2700 mark, nearly unchanged for the day as traders await a fresh catalyst before positioning for a firm near-term trajectory. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.269
Today Daily Change -0.0012
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 1.2702
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2704
Daily SMA50 1.2666
Daily SMA100 1.2462
Daily SMA200 1.2558
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2759
Previous Daily Low 1.2676
Previous Weekly High 1.2775
Previous Weekly Low 1.2649
Previous Monthly High 1.2828
Previous Monthly Low 1.2501
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2707
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2727
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2666
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2629
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2583
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2749
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2795
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2832

 

 

 
