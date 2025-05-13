Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD faces pressure

Pound Sterling faces pressure as soft UK labor market data paves way for BoE rate cuts
The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades with caution against its peers on Tuesday after the release of the United Kingdom (UK) labor market data for the three months ending March. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that the ILO Unemployment Rate accelerated to 4.5%, as expected, from 4.4% in the three months ending February. In the same period, the economy added 112K fresh workers, significantly lower than the prior release of 206K.
Slowing UK job growth reflects the impact of the increase in employers’ contribution to social security schemes and caution among business owners in anticipation of tariffs by United States (US) President Donald Trump. The report didn’t capture any effects from the tariff reduction agreement between the US and the UK, as it was announced way after the collection of the data. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling recovery could remain limited, eyes on US CPI
GBP/USD gains traction and trades in positive territory above 1.3200 in the European session on Tuesday, as markets adopt a cautious stance ahead of the key April inflation data from the US.
GBP/USD turned south in the European morning on Monday as the US Dollar (USD) gathered strength against its rivals. Following the first round of official talks in Switzerland, the US and China reached an agreement to pause and lower reciprocal tariffs, easing fears over a deepening trade conflict and boosting the USD. Read more...
US headline CPI came in at 2.3% YoY in April – LIVE
Headline CPI rose 2.3% year-on-year last month, undershooting economists’ expectations, while core CPI—which strips out volatile food and energy prices—climbed 2.8% over the same period, matching consensus.
EUR/USD maintains its bid bias above 1.1100 post-US CPI
EUR/USD holds modest gains above 1.1100 on Tuesday, supported by a softer US Dollar as traders now digest the key US CPI data. Sentiment also gets a boost from auspicious prints from the ZEW Economic Sentiment Index in both Germany and the Eurozone.
Gold clings to daily gains near $3,240 after US inflation
Gold partially leaves behind the pessimism seen at the beginning of the week and rebounds past the $3,260 mark per troy ounce on Tuesday. Traders are growing cautious over the lack of detail in the US-China agreement recently announced, and any renewed tensions could push bullion back toward last month’s record high.
GBP/USD bounces off lows, retakes 1.3200 and above on US CPI data
After steep losses on Monday, GBP/USD is trading with noticeable gains well north of 1.3200 the figue on Tuesday. The British Pound, in the meantime, continue to assess the earlier publication of the UK labour market report.
US-China trade truce only emphasizes timeless investing truths
Markets roared back to life as the US and China hit pause on their escalating trade war, with both sides emphasizing mutual respect and dignity. But it wasn’t the fine print that moved markets—it was the mood shift. Investors rushed back into risk assets, betting that the worst might be behind us.