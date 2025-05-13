GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling recovery could remain limited, eyes on US CPI

GBP/USD trades in positive territory above 1.3200 on Tuesday.

Annual CPI inflation in the US is forecast to hold steady at 2.4% in April.

The pair faces key support area at 1.3160-1.3170.

GBP/USD gains traction and trades in positive territory above 1.3200 in the European session on Tuesday, as markets adopt a cautious stance ahead of the key April inflation data from the US.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 1.21% 0.67% 1.11% 0.61% 0.08% 0.54% 0.77% EUR -1.21% -0.40% 0.44% -0.10% -0.50% -0.19% 0.04% GBP -0.67% 0.40% 1.04% 0.30% -0.09% 0.14% 0.45% JPY -1.11% -0.44% -1.04% -0.50% -1.64% -1.41% -0.57% CAD -0.61% 0.10% -0.30% 0.50% -0.26% -0.08% 0.15% AUD -0.08% 0.50% 0.09% 1.64% 0.26% 0.22% 0.51% NZD -0.54% 0.19% -0.14% 1.41% 0.08% -0.22% 0.20% CHF -0.77% -0.04% -0.45% 0.57% -0.15% -0.51% -0.20% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

GBP/USD turned south in the European morning on Monday as the US Dollar (USD) gathered strength against its rivals. Following the first round of official talks in Switzerland, the US and China reached an agreement to pause and lower reciprocal tariffs, easing fears over a deepening trade conflict and boosting the USD.

Early Tuesday, the data published by the UK's Office for National Statistics showed that the ILO Unemployment Rate ticked up to 4.5% in the three months to March from 4.4%. In this period, the Employment Change was up 112K, compared to 206K previously. These figures failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction.

In the American session on Tuesday, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will publish the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for April. Annual CPI inflation is forecast to remain unchanged at 2.4%. On a monthly basis, the CPI and the core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, are both seen rising by 0.3%. A significant upside surprise, with a reading of 0.5% or above, in the either monthly print could help the USD stay resilient and cap GBP/USD's upside. Conversely, a soft print could help the pair hold its ground.

Investors will also pay close attention to the action in Wall Street. In case major equity indexes in the US manage to build on Monday's gains, GBP/USD could find it difficult to extend its rebound.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart recovers but stays below 50, pointing to a loss of bearish momentum.

Initial resistance level could be seen at 1.3270 (50-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend) before 1.3300-1.3310 (round level, 100-period SMA). On the downside, a key support area seems to have formed at 1.3170-1.3160 (200-period SMA, Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) ahead of 1.3100 (50-day SMA) and 1.3070 (Fibonacci 50% retracement).