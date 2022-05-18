GBP/USD Forecast: Is the pound recovery over already?
GBP/USD has lost its traction early Wednesday and erased a large portion of Tuesday's impressive gains. The pair trades below the key 1.2400 level and additional losses could be witnessed in case this level is confirmed as resistance.
The data published by the UK's Office for National Statistics revealed on Wednesday that annual inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), jumped to its highest level in more than two decades at 9% in April. This print, however, came in slightly lower than the market forecast of 9.1%. Additionally, the Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose to 6.2% from 5.7% as expected. Read more...
GBP/USD extends post-UK CPI decline, flirts with 1.2400 mark amid modest USD strength
The GBP/USD pair added to its heavy intraday losses and dropped to a fresh daily low, below the 1.2400 mark during the early part of the European session.
Having failed to conquer the 1.2500 psychological mark, the GBP/USD pair witnessed aggressive selling on Wednesday and snapped a three-day winning streak to a two-week high. The British pound weakened across the board after data released from the UK showed that the headline CPI soared to a 40-year high level of 9% in April. Given that the UK economic activity had slowed sharply during the first quarter, the data further fueled stagflation fears. Apart from this, the UK-EU impasse over the Northern Ireland protocol exerted additional downward pressure on sterling. Read more...
GBP/USD to mostly trade below the 1.25 mark during the summer – ING
The oversold pound has faced a strong rebound this week, recouping some of its recent sharp losses as global risk appetite improved. However, economists at ING expect GBP/USD to move below the 1.25 level in the coming months.
“While the good GBP momentum may continue as equities find some stability in the coming days, the pound still faces two major downside risks in the coming months: a) a further dovish repricing of BoE rate expectations (the implied rate for end-2022 is still 2.0%); b) Brexit-related risk, as the unilateral suspension by the UK of parts of the Northern Ireland agreement would likely trigger a trade war with the EU.” Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2419
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0074
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.59
|Today daily open
|1.2493
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2517
|Daily SMA50
|1.2868
|Daily SMA100
|1.3188
|Daily SMA200
|1.3382
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2499
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2316
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2406
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2155
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3167
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2411
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2429
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2386
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2373
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2253
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2191
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2556
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2619
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2739
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slump sub-1.0500 as panic returns
EUR/USD has accelerated its decline after the US opening, as fears are back. Several US institutes, Wells Fargo and S&P among other, downwardly revised growth forecasts, but expect inflation to remain high. Wall Street resumed its slump, wit the three major indexes sinking in the red.
GBP/USD trading near daily lows at 1.2371
The GBP/USD pair is under selling pressure, approaching the daily low posted after the release of UK inflation figures. US Treasury yields are down, as demand for safe-haven bonds returned.
Gold steady around $1,820 as overheating inflation spurs fears
XAUUSD could retest the weekly high, but bears are in charge. Gold hovers around $1,820, little changed on a daily basis for a fourth consecutive day. Markets participants are rushing to safety, leaving the metal confined to a tight intraday range.
Why Ethereum price at $600 seems more plausible than $3,000
Ethereum price is in a tough spot despite the recent crash and indicates that a further downtrend is on the cards. The case for a bullish trend will only be revived after ETH produces a higher high from a macro perspective.
UPST ricochets 23.5% higher on management promises
Upstart Holdings (UPST) stock shot up 23.5% on Tuesday to $46.66 after Upstart's annual shareholder meeting affirmed shareholders' interests on two separate fronts.