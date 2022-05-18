GBP/USD Forecast: Is the pound recovery over already?

GBP/USD has lost its traction early Wednesday and erased a large portion of Tuesday's impressive gains. The pair trades below the key 1.2400 level and additional losses could be witnessed in case this level is confirmed as resistance.

The data published by the UK's Office for National Statistics revealed on Wednesday that annual inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), jumped to its highest level in more than two decades at 9% in April. This print, however, came in slightly lower than the market forecast of 9.1%. Additionally, the Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose to 6.2% from 5.7% as expected. Read more...

GBPUSD

GBP/USD extends post-UK CPI decline, flirts with 1.2400 mark amid modest USD strength

The GBP/USD pair added to its heavy intraday losses and dropped to a fresh daily low, below the 1.2400 mark during the early part of the European session.

Having failed to conquer the 1.2500 psychological mark, the GBP/USD pair witnessed aggressive selling on Wednesday and snapped a three-day winning streak to a two-week high. The British pound weakened across the board after data released from the UK showed that the headline CPI soared to a 40-year high level of 9% in April. Given that the UK economic activity had slowed sharply during the first quarter, the data further fueled stagflation fears. Apart from this, the UK-EU impasse over the Northern Ireland protocol exerted additional downward pressure on sterling. Read more...

GBP/USD to mostly trade below the 1.25 mark during the summer – ING

The oversold pound has faced a strong rebound this week, recouping some of its recent sharp losses as global risk appetite improved. However, economists at ING expect GBP/USD to move below the 1.25 level in the coming months.

“While the good GBP momentum may continue as equities find some stability in the coming days, the pound still faces two major downside risks in the coming months: a) a further dovish repricing of BoE rate expectations (the implied rate for end-2022 is still 2.0%); b) Brexit-related risk, as the unilateral suspension by the UK of parts of the Northern Ireland agreement would likely trigger a trade war with the EU.” Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2419
Today Daily Change -0.0074
Today Daily Change % -0.59
Today daily open 1.2493
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2517
Daily SMA50 1.2868
Daily SMA100 1.3188
Daily SMA200 1.3382
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2499
Previous Daily Low 1.2316
Previous Weekly High 1.2406
Previous Weekly Low 1.2155
Previous Monthly High 1.3167
Previous Monthly Low 1.2411
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2429
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2386
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2373
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2253
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2191
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2556
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2619
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2739

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

