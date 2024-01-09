Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD encounters mild losses

GBP/USD encounters mild losses as the Dollar finds stability amid market risk aversion

In Tuesday's trading, the GBP/USD pair suffered a setback, trading at 1.2705 amidst a stabilizing US Dollar and an increasingly risk-averse market mood. No relevant reports were released during the session, and markets eagerly await Consumer Price Index (CPI) data figures from the last month of 2023 from the US on Thursday. Read More...
 

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Consolidates around 1.2750 followed by a barrier at 21-day EMA

GBP/USD halts a four-day winning streak, trading lower near 1.2750 during the early European session on Tuesday. The GBP/USD pair is at a critical juncture, and the possibility of a break below the major level raises the potential for further downward pressure. The 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.2684 serves as an immediate support level to monitor. Read More...

GBP/USD extends its upside above the mid-1.2700s on the risk-on sentiment

The GBP/USD pair traded in positive territory for the fifth consecutive day during the early Asian trading hours on Tuesday. Positive risk-on sentiment and a slight decline in the US Dollar (USD) are supporting the major pair's uptick. At press time, GBP/USD is trading at 1.2759, up 0.05% on the day. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2718
Today Daily Change -0.0034
Today Daily Change % -0.27
Today daily open 1.2752
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2695
Daily SMA50 1.2555
Daily SMA100 1.2448
Daily SMA200 1.254
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2767
Previous Daily Low 1.2674
Previous Weekly High 1.2771
Previous Weekly Low 1.2611
Previous Monthly High 1.2828
Previous Monthly Low 1.2501
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2731
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2709
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2695
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2637
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2601
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2788
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2825
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2882

 

 

 
