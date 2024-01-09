GBP/USD extends its upside above the mid-1.2700s on the risk-on sentiment

- GBP/USD extends the rally near 1.2759 amid the risk-on sentiment.
- Fed’s Bostic said inflation in the US has declined further than he had anticipated.
- The Bank of England’s (BoE) former member said the BOE will not be in a position to begin cutting rates in 2024.
The GBP/USD pair traded in positive territory for the fifth consecutive day during the early Asian trading hours on Tuesday. Positive risk-on sentiment and a slight decline in the US Dollar (USD) are supporting the major pair's uptick. At press time, GBP/USD is trading at 1.2759, up 0.05% on the day.
The US labor data last week weakened the Federal Reserve's (Fed) case for rate cuts. Traders are pricing in around 62% odds of rate cuts in the March meeting, according to the CME Fedwatch tool. The New York Fed's 1-year inflation expectations came in at 3.01% versus 3.36% prior.
Fed Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said on Monday that inflation in the United States has declined further than he had anticipated. Furthermore, he affirmed that the rise in unemployment is "far less" than what would typically be expected given the decrease in inflation, while mentioning that the Fed is currently in a "very strong position.”
On the British Pound front, a former member of the Bank of England’s (BoE) monetary policy committee, DeAnne Julius, said the central bank will not be in a position to begin cutting interest rates in 2024. She added that the escalating tensions in the Middle East could contribute to a new round of energy price rises, resulting in a new inflation shock.
Later on Tuesday, the US Goods Trade Balance for November will be due. However, this low-tier data might not impact the market. Attention will turn to the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Thursday. On Friday, the UK monthly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for November, Industrial Production, and Manufacturing Production will be released. Furthermore, many Fed officials are set to speak this week, including Barr (Tuesday), Williams (Wednesday), and Kashkari (Friday).
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2752
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1.2752
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2695
|Daily SMA50
|1.2555
|Daily SMA100
|1.2448
|Daily SMA200
|1.254
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2767
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2674
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2771
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2611
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2828
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2501
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2731
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2709
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2695
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2637
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2601
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2788
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2825
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2882
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD turns south toward 0.6700 amid souring sentiment
AUD/USD is retreating toward 0.6700 in the European morning on Tuesday, erasing gains seen following the release of the upbeat Australian Retail Sales data. A modest US Dollar uptick and souring market mood are acting as a headwind for the Aussie pair.
USD/JPY keeps losses below 144.00 after softer Tokyo inflation data
USD/JPY is consolidating losses below 144.00, as the Japanese Yen holds upside traction following the softer Tokyo inflation data. Japan's inflation data reinforced hawkish BoJ expectations and widened the BoJ-Fed policy divergence.
Gold price recovers further from multi-week low, upside potential seems limited
Gold price gains some positive traction during the Asian session on Tuesday and moves away from a near three-week low, around the $2,017-2,016 region touched the previous day. A fall in consumer inflation expectations boosts Fed rate-cut bets and undermines the buck.
Cardano Price Prediction: Despite room for 31% gains, ADA might find it difficult to rally again
Cardano price noted a significant increase followed by a sharp fall towards the end of December. While it was an expected course of action from the altcoin, the present scenario dictates that the bearishness may not have completely waned off even though there is still room for growth for ADA.
Emerging picture: Federal Reserve on the path to normalisation
With growth and inflation remaining subdued, the emerging picture suggests a Federal Reserve that is normalizing and likely to cut rates this year, possibly as soon as March or May if inflation cooperates.