Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD edges lower at the start of a new week

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Pound Sterling stays vulnerable, braces for action-packed week
The Pound Sterling (GBP) remained at its lowest level in over two months versus the US Dollar (USD), leaving the GBP/USD vulnerable below the 1.3000 threshold.
The demand for the safe-haven USD dominated throughout the week for varied reasons, including the heightened uncertainty leading into the November 5 US presidential election, rising Middle East geopolitical tensions and earnings season globally. Read more...
GBP/USD remains depressed around 100-day SMA on stronger USD, holds above mid-1.2900s
The GBP/USD pair kicks off the new week on a softer note and trades around the 1.2960-1.2955 region, just below the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) during the Asian session. Spot prices, however, remain within striking distance of the lowest level since August 16, near the 1.2900 mark touched last week and seem vulnerable to prolonging a one-month-old downtrend amid a bullish US Dollar (USD).
The USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, stands firm near a three-month peak and looks to build on its gains registered over the past four weeks amid bets for a less aggressive easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed). In fact, market participants seem convinced that the US central bank will lower borrowing costs by 25 basis points in November as the incoming US macro data continue to suggest that the economy remains on strong footing. Read more...
AUD/USD stays weak below 0.6600 on US Dollar demand
AUD/USD is trading on the back foot below 0.6600 in Asian trading on Monday. The pair shrugs off China's stimulus optimism and a risk-on mood, as the US Dollar remains in demand and drags it lower amid a quiet start to a big week.
USD/JPY pares gains to near 153.50 amid Japanese political uncertainty
USD/JPY retreats to near 153.50 early Monday after rallying hard to 153.90. The Japanese Yen fell to a fresh three-month low against its American counterpart after Japan’s longtime ruling party lost its majority for the first time in 15 years at Sunday's national election.
Gold price remains below $2,750 level on stronger USD, elevated US bond yields
Gold price kicks off the new week on a weaker note amid sustained USD buying interest. Bets for smaller Fed rate cuts and deficit-spending concerns push the US bond yields higher. Easing fears of a further escalation of the Israel-Iran conflict undermines the XAU/USD.
Bitcoin $66,000 support remains strong
Bitcoin found support around its crucial level of $66,000, suggesting a potential recovery. However, Ethereum and Ripple show signs of weakness, and a close below their key support levels would continue their ongoing decline.
US elections: The race to the White House tightens
Trump closes in on Harris’s lead in the polls. Neck and neck race spurs market jitters. Outcome still hinges on battleground states.
