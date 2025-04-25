Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD edges lower after China may suspend 125% tariff on US imports

GBP/USD breaks below 1.3300 as US Dollar appreciates on a potential US-China trade deal
GBP/USD is retracing its recent gains, hovering around 1.3290 during Friday’s Asian session. The pullback comes as the US Dollar (USD) strengthens, bolstered by a Bloomberg report suggesting China may suspend its 125% tariff on select US imports, including medical equipment, ethane, and aircraft leasing.
Sources familiar with the matter noted that officials are particularly evaluating a waiver on tariffs for plane leases. China's Ministry of Finance and the General Administration of Customs have yet to comment. Further supporting the Greenback is optimism surrounding US trade negotiations. Reuters reports progress in preliminary talks with key Asian allies, including South Korea and Japan. Read more...
GBP/USD weakens to near 1.3300 ahead of UK Retail Sales release
The GBP/USD pair attracts some sellers to around 1.3310 during the early Asian session on Friday, pressured by the renewed US Dollar (USD) demand. The UK Retail Sales data for March will be the highlight later on Friday.
The Greenback edges higher amid the optimism about a US trade deal announcement, which acts as a headwind for the major pair for the time being. UK Finance Minister Rachel Reeves said on Thursday she was confident Britain could reach a trade deal with the US. Read more...
GBP/USD rebounds past 1.3300 as US-China tensions rattle US Dollar
The Pound Sterling recovered some ground versus the US Dollar on Thursday as market participants grew pessimistic about de-escalating the US-China trade war. Beijing is pressuring Washington to eliminate tariffs and has denied talks. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD trades above 1.3300 and gains 0.55%.
Price action remains dominated by the Greenback, which tumbled 0.32% as depicted by the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the buck’s performance against a basket of peers. The DXY is at 99.45 after hitting a daily peak of 99.84. Read more...
EUR/USD extends slide below 1.1350 on renewed USD strength
EUR/USD extends its daily slide and trades below 1.1350 in the American session on Friday. Renewed US Dollar strength on growing optimism about a de-escalation of the US-China trade war makes it difficult for the pair to hold its ground heading into the weekend.
GBP/USD consolidates losses near 1.3300 after UK Retail Sales data
GBP/USD remains under moderate selling pressure near 1.3300 despite the upbeat UK Retail Sales data for March. The pair feels the heat of the solid US Dollar rebound, aided by latest headlines hinting at a softening rhetoric in the ongoing US-China trade conflict.
Gold drops toward $3,250 as market mood improves
Gold turns south following Thursday's rebound and declines toward $3,250 on Friday. The bearish pressure builds up as market mood improves on growing optimism about a de-escalation of the US-China trade conflict after US President Trump hinted at the beginning of negotiations.
Ethereum: Accumulation addresses grab 1.11 million ETH as bullish momentum rises
Ethereum saw a 1% decline on Friday as sellers dominated exchange activity in the past 24 hours. Despite the recent selling, increased inflows into accumulation addresses and declining net taker volume show a gradual return of bullish momentum.
Five fundamentals for the week: Traders confront the trade war, important surveys, key Fed speech Premium
Will the US strike a trade deal with Japan? That would be positive progress. However, recent developments are not that positive, and there's only one certainty: headlines will dominate markets. Fresh US economic data is also of interest.
