Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD edges higher on Wednesday

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Trades with a positive bias around 1.2600 ahead of UK CPI
The GBP/USD pair attracts some dip-buying during the Asian session on Wednesday and for now, seems to have stalled the previous day's sharp pullback from the vicinity of the 1.2700 mark, or over a one-week top. The uptick, however, lacks bullish conviction, with spot prices struggling to capitalize on the move beyond the 1.2600 round figure ahead of the UK CPI report.
In the meantime, growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep rates higher for longer, bolstered by the hotter-than-expected US consumer inflation data on Tuesday, is seen underpinning the US Dollar (USD) and capping the GBP/USD pair. The downside, however, remains cushioned in the wake of reduced bets for early interest rate cuts by the Bank of England (BoE), which might continue to act as a tailwind for the British Pound (GBP). Read more...
GBP/USD holds below the 1.2600 mark ahead of UK PPI, CPI data
The GBP/USD pair loses traction below 1.2600 during the early Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The major pair flirted with the key 100-day EMA near 1.2573 amid the firmer US Dollar (USD) and the upbeat US inflation data. Investors will take more cues from the UK January inflation data on Wednesday. At press time, GBP/USD is trading at 1.2589, unchanged for the day.
The US inflation data, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), came in above expectations, with a core CPI rose by 0.4% MoM while headline inflation was up 0.3% MoM. The report highlights the risks of higher underlying inflation in the United States and reduces the probability of a rate cut next month. Atlanta Federal Reserve (Fed) President Raphael Bostic said the rate cuts in the next few months are unlikely. Bostic added that he expected inflation to be near 2% by the end of 2024. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2601
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|1.2589
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2665
|Daily SMA50
|1.2675
|Daily SMA100
|1.2495
|Daily SMA200
|1.2565
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2688
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2573
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2643
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2518
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2786
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2597
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2617
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2644
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2545
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2502
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.243
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.266
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2732
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2775
Recommended content
Editors' Picks
GBP/USD trades with a positive bias around 1.2600 ahead of UK CPI
GBP/USD edges higher on Wednesday, though the uptick lacks strong bullish conviction. Traders opt to wait on the sidelines ahead of the UK CPI report amid a bullish US Dollar. The setup favours bears and warrants some caution before positioning for further gains.
EUR/USD holds ground near 1.0710 after dropping to three-month lows
EUR/USD hovers around 1.0710 during the early European session on Wednesday, maintaining its position after dropping to three-month lows. The US Dollar garnered support following the release of robust US inflation data for January.
Gold set for more pain on a daily close below $1,993
Gold is flirting with the lowest level in two months near $1,990 early Wednesday, consolidating the previous day’s steep sell-off. The US Dollar rally has taken a breather alongside the US Treasury bond yields, allowing XAU/USD price a temporary relief.
Here’s why Bonk Inu price could lead the meme coin pack with 30% rally
Bonk Inu price seems to be primed for a quick move to the upside as it breached a three-week consolidation pattern. If the outlook remains bullish in the markets, BONK holders are in for a treat.
UK CPI Preview: Inflation data for January could impact outlook for BoE rate policy, effect cuts in 2024
Pound Sterling traders keenly await the release of the high-impact CPI data from the United Kingdom on Wednesday, for fresh hints on the timing of the Bank of England’s first interest rate cuts this year.