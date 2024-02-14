GBP/USD holds below the 1.2600 mark ahead of UK PPI, CPI data

- GBP/USD trades on a weaker note near 1.2589 amid the stronger USD.
- US CPI inflation data came in above expectations, with a core CPI rose by 0.4% MoM, the headline inflation was up 0.3% MoM.
- Money markets anticipate the BOE to hold rates at a 16-year high until June at the earliest.
- Investors await the UK January Producer Price Index (PPI) and CPI data on Wednesday.
The GBP/USD pair loses traction below 1.2600 during the early Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The major pair flirted with the key 100-day EMA near 1.2573 amid the firmer US Dollar (USD) and the upbeat US inflation data. Investors will take more cues from the UK January inflation data on Wednesday. At press time, GBP/USD is trading at 1.2589, unchanged for the day.
The US inflation data, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), came in above expectations, with a core CPI rose by 0.4% MoM while headline inflation was up 0.3% MoM. The report highlights the risks of higher underlying inflation in the United States and reduces the probability of a rate cut next month. Atlanta Federal Reserve (Fed) President Raphael Bostic said the rate cuts in the next few months are unlikely. Bostic added that he expected inflation to be near 2% by the end of 2024.
The UK Wage growth slowed less than estimated in the fourth quarter of 2023, highlighting the need for the Bank of England (BoE) to wait before lowering the interest rates. Data from the Office for National Statistics on Tuesday showed that Average Earnings excluding bonuses rose 6.2% from a year earlier, down from an upwardly revised 6.7% in the three months through November, better than the expectation of 6.0%. Wage Including bonuses, eased to 5.8% from 6.7% in the three months to November, above the market consensus of 5.6%.
Money markets have priced in a 60% odds of the first rate cuts from the BoE in the June meeting, down from a 75% chance before the labor market data’s release.
The UK Producer Price Index (PPI) and CPI data for January will be the highlights on Wednesday. On Thursday, the highlight will turn to the UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the fourth quarter and the US January Retail Sales. Traders will take cues from these events and find trading opportunities around the GBP/USD pair.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.259
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|1.2589
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2665
|Daily SMA50
|1.2675
|Daily SMA100
|1.2495
|Daily SMA200
|1.2565
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2688
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2573
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2643
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2518
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2786
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2597
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2617
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2644
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2545
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2502
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.243
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.266
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2732
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2775
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
