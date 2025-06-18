Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD edges higher ahead of the UK Consumer Price Index data release

GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.3450 after losing over 1% in previous session, UK CPI eyed
GBP/USD edges higher after registering over 1% losses in the previous day, trading around 1.3440 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. Traders will focus on the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for May, scheduled to be released later in the day. The inflation data is anticipated to show that price pressures have cooled down. On Thursday, the Bank of England (BoE) is also expected to keep interest rates steady at 4.25%.
Markets expect the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to keep the interest rate unchanged at the June meeting scheduled later in the North American session. Traders now see a nearly 80% probability of a Fed rate cut in September, followed by another one in October, per Reuters. Read more...
GBP/USD tumbles as markets pivot into safe havens on rising Middle East tensions
GBP/USD plummeted over 1.2% on Tuesday, backsliding through near-term congestion and popping out the other side near the 1.3400 handle after global investors were knocked off their pre-seeded hopes that the Israel-Iran altercation would find a quick and peaceful resolution.
Donald Trump, posting on social media Tuesday, declared that he wants an “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER” from Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei, and announced that American military assets were moving into the Middle East conflict region. The escalation between Israel and Iran, on top of Trump’s decision to further involve American military assets and personnel, has investors on edge as their previous hopes for a quick resolution wither on the vine. The Trump administration has a poor track record for successfully resolving geopolitical issues, both internal and external, despite the Trump team’s insistence on getting involved structurally in complex issues both at home and abroad. Read more...
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3500 as US weighs joining Israel in Iran conflict
The GBP/USD tumbled below the 1.3500 figure for the first time in the week, down over 0.39%, as tensions in the Middle East remained high, with news sources revealing that the United States (US) is weighing whether to join Israel in its confrontation with Iran. At the time of writing, the pair traded at 1.3515, having previously reached daily highs of 1.3579.
Geopolitical risks are boosting the US dollar, which, according to the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the Dollar against six currencies, is up 0.31% at 98.43. On Monday, US President Donald Trump recommended Iranians in Tehran to evacuate as he exited abruptly from the G7 meeting in Canada. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bounces to near 0.6500; looks to Fed decision for fresh impetus
AUD/USD attempts a tepid bounce to near 0.6500 in the Asian session on Wednesday, though it lacks bullish conviction as traders opt to wait for the outcome of a two-day FOMC meeting before placing directional bets. Trade and rising geopolitical tensions continue to sag investors' confidence, limiting the risk-sensitive Aussie's upswing.
USD/JPY hangs close to weekly top as Fed decision looms large
USD/JPY is holding its uptrend for the fourth straight day, trading close to the weekly high near 145.50 in the Asian session on Wednesday. Reduced bets for another rate hike by the BoJ in 2025 and diminishing odds for an early US-Japan trade deal undermine the Japanese Yen. The US Dollar loses traction ahead of the Fed verdict.
Gold awaits Fed for a clear direction as Middle East tensions linger
Gold price extends its sideways consolidative price move below the $3,400 mark as traders keenly await the Fed policy decision later this Wednesday. The latest US Dollar weakness could act as a tailwind for the bullion on a further escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple dips as US involvement in Israel-Iran conflict looms
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple prices hovered around key levels on Wednesday after falling the previous day. The crypto market turned risk-averse amid growing concerns that the United States could intervene in the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran.
Chinese data suggests economy on track to hit 2025 growth target
China's May data was mixed with strong retail sales, but soft readings on fixed-asset investment and property price. Overall, though, data suggests that China remains on track to achieve its growth target in the first half of 2025.