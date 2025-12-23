Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD eases from October highs as markets digest US data

TRENDING:
FXStreet Team

GBP/USD eases from October highs as markets digest US data

The British Pound (GBP) pares earlier gains against the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday as traders digest a mixed batch of US economic data. At the time of writing, GBP/USD trades around 1.3478, easing slightly after climbing to its highest level since October 1, near 1.3518. Read More...

Pound Sterling outperforms Greenback ahead of flash US Q3 GDP data

The Pound Sterling (GBP) revisits the almost 12-week high to near 1.3500 against the US Dollar (USD) during European trading hours on Tuesday. The GBP/USD pair gains as the US Dollar faces intense selling pressure, with traders remaining confident that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will deliver at least two interest rate cuts in 2026. Read More...

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Bulls have the upper hand, move beyond 1.3500 awaited

The GBP/USD pair builds on the previous day's strong move higher and gains positive traction for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. The momentum lifts spot prices to the highest level since early October, closer to the 1.3500 psychological mark, and is sponsored by a broadly weaker US Dollar (USD). Moreover, the technical setup backs the case for a further appreciating move for the currency pair. Read More...

More from FXStreet Team
The US Dollar is finding some near-term demand after the release of the US Q3 GDP. According to the report, the economy expanded at an annualized rate of 4.3% in the three months to September, well above the 3.3% forecast by market analysts.

GBP/USD retreats from session highs and trades slightly below 1.3500 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. The US Dollar stages a rebound following the better-than-expected Q3 growth data, limiting the pair's upside ahead of the Christmas break.

Gold prices soared to $4,497 early on Monday, as persistent US Dollar weakness and thinned holiday trading exacerbated the bullish run. The bright metal eases following the release of an upbeat US Q3 GDP reading, as USD finds near-term demand in the American session.

Bitcoin remains under pressure, trading above the $87,000 support at the time of writing on Tuesday. Selling pressure has continued to weigh on the broader cryptocurrency market since Monday, triggering declines across altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple.

2026 may be less about a neat “base case” and more about a regime shift—the market can reprice what matters most (growth, inflation, fiscal, geopolitics, concentration). The biggest trap is false comfort: the same trades can look defensive… right up until they become crowded.

Dogecoin extends its decline as risk-off sentiment dominates across the crypto market. DOGE’s derivatives market remains weak amid suppressed futures Open Interest and perpetual funding rate.

