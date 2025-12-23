Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD eases from October highs as markets digest US data

GBP/USD eases from October highs as markets digest US data

The British Pound (GBP) pares earlier gains against the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday as traders digest a mixed batch of US economic data. At the time of writing, GBP/USD trades around 1.3478, easing slightly after climbing to its highest level since October 1, near 1.3518. Read More...

Pound Sterling outperforms Greenback ahead of flash US Q3 GDP data

The Pound Sterling (GBP) revisits the almost 12-week high to near 1.3500 against the US Dollar (USD) during European trading hours on Tuesday. The GBP/USD pair gains as the US Dollar faces intense selling pressure, with traders remaining confident that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will deliver at least two interest rate cuts in 2026. Read More...

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Bulls have the upper hand, move beyond 1.3500 awaited

The GBP/USD pair builds on the previous day's strong move higher and gains positive traction for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. The momentum lifts spot prices to the highest level since early October, closer to the 1.3500 psychological mark, and is sponsored by a broadly weaker US Dollar (USD). Moreover, the technical setup backs the case for a further appreciating move for the currency pair. Read More...