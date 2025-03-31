Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD drifts higher to around 1.2965 in Monday’s Asian session

GBP/USD Weekly Outlook: Pound Sterling buyers stay hopeful despite tariff jitters
The Pound Sterling (GBP) sustained its correction from four-month highs against the US Dollar (USD) over the past week, keeping the GBP/USD pair below the 1.3000 threshold. After a brief corrective stint from multi-month highs above 1.3000, GBP/USD entered a phase of consolidation, gyrating between 1.3000 and 1.2870.
Hopes of targeted reciprocal tariffs by US President Trump and stronger-than-expected US S&P Global preliminary PMI data helped alleviate concerns about an economic slowdown, aiding the US Dollar's recovery while capping the pair’s upside. Read more...
GBP/USD attracts some buyers above 1.2950 on weaker US Dollar
The GBP/USD pair gathers strength to near 1.2965 during the Asian trading hours on Monday. The concerns that US President Donald Trump's tariffs will ignite inflation and dampen economic growth weigh on the US Dollar (USD) and act as a tailwind for the major pair.
Last week, Trump announced a 25% tariff on imported cars and light trucks set to take effect on April 3. This measure comes on top of a flat 25% tariff on steel and aluminum, and Trump's impending reciprocal tariff announcement on Wednesday. Many analysts are worried that tariffs will have a negative impact on the US economy, even while limiting the Federal Reserve's (Fed) chance for reducing interest rates while also increasing inflation in the near term. This, in turn, might drag the USD lower and lift the GBP/USD pair in the near term. Read more...
Gold sits at record highs above $3,100 amid tariff woes
Gold price holds its record-setting rally toward $3,150 in European trading on Monday. The bullion continues to capitalize on safe-haven flows amid intesifying global tariff war fears. US economic concerns weigh on the US Dollar and Treasury yields, aiding the Gold price upsurge.
EUR/USD holds steady below 1.0850 ahead of German inflation data
EUR/USD is holding steady below 1.0850 in early Europe on Monday. The pair draws some support from a broadly weaker US Dollar but buyers stay cautious ahead of Germany's prelim inflation data and Trump's reciprocal tariff announcement.
GBP/USD posts small gains near 1.2950 amid tariff woes
GBP/USD keeps the green near 1.2950 in the European morning on Monday. Concerns that US President Donald Trump's tariffs will ignite inflation and dampen economic growth weigh on the US Dollar and act as a tailwind for the pair.
Seven Fundamentals for the Week: “Liberation Day” tariffs and Nonfarm Payrolls to rock markets Premium
United States President Donald Trump is set to announce tariffs in the middle of the week; but reports, rumors, and counter-measures will likely dominate the headline. It is also a busy week on the economic data front, with a full buildup to the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for March.
US: Trump's 'Liberation day' – What to expect?
Trump has so far enacted tariff changes that have lifted the trade-weighted average tariff rate on all US imports by around 5.5-6.0%-points. While re-rerouting of trade will decrease the effectiveness of tariffs over time, the current level is already close to the highest since the second world war.
