Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD dips under 200-day SMA as UK data and BoE rate cut odds weigh

GBP/USD dips under 200-day SMA as UK data and BoE rate cut odds weigh
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

GBP/USD dips under 200-day SMA as UK data and BoE rate cut odds weigh

GBP/USD drops more than 0.35% on Wednesday, below the 1.3250 mark as Bank of England rate cut expectations for the November meeting, rose while traders wait for the Federal Reserve monetary policy decision. Read More...

GBP/USD daily chart

Pound Sterling underperforms US Dollar, Fed's policy awaited

The Pound Sterling (GBP) posts a fresh almost three-month low at around 1.3200 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Wednesday. The GBP/USD pair slumps as the US Dollar Index (DXY) trades higher ahead of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy announcement at 18:00 GMT and the continued underperformance from the British currency. At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index trades 0.2% higher to near 99.00. Read More...

GBP/USD falls to near 1.3250 due to increased BoE rate cut bets, Fed policy awaited

GBP/USD loses ground for the second successive session, trading around 1.3250 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair weakens as the Pound Sterling (GBP) declines following data from the British Retail Consortium (BRC) showing UK food prices falling at the fastest pace in nearly five years, strengthening expectations of upcoming Bank of England (BoE) rate cuts. Read More...

FXStreet Team

EUR/USD struggles to hold above 1.1650 ahead of Fed decision

EUR/USD struggles to hold above 1.1650 ahead of Fed decision

EUR/USD remains on the back foot and trades below 1.1650 on Wednesday. The pair finds it difficult to gain traction as the US Dollar stages a decent rebound, while traders resort to repositioning ahead of the all-important Federal Reserve policy announcements. 

GBP/USD tests 1.3200 as focus shifts to Fed

GBP/USD tests 1.3200 as focus shifts to Fed

GBP/USD remains under bearish pressure and trades at its weakest level since early August near 1.3200. The pair weakens as the Pound Sterling declines on increased BoE rate cut bets. The broad US Dollar recovery also weighs on the major, as all eyes turn to the Fed rate-call and Powell's presser for the next catalyst.

Gold recovers above $4,000 as markets gear up for Fed rate announcement

Gold recovers above $4,000 as markets gear up for Fed rate announcement

Following a bearish start to the week, Gold stages a rebound and trades above $4,000 on Wednesday. Position adjustments ahead of the Fed policy announcements and escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East seem to be helping XAU/USD hold its ground.

Federal Reserve set to cut interest rates as data blackout clouds economic outlook

Federal Reserve set to cut interest rates as data blackout clouds economic outlook

The US Federal Reserve is expected to cut the policy rate after the October meeting. The statement language and Fed Chair Powell’s comments will be key in the absence of economic data releases.

Fed Interest Rate Cut: Gold's next move after record rally

Fed Interest Rate Cut: Gold's next move after record rally

The Federal Reserve is expected to cut rates by 25 bps, but Gold has already corrected from record highs. FXStreet analyst Dhwani Mehta breaks down why Powell's press conference and potential voting dissents within the FOMC will shape Gold's trend.

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI token rally holds steady amid rising CEXs inflows

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI token rally holds steady amid rising CEXs inflows

Pi Network (PI) trades above $0.2600 at the time of writing on Wednesday, surfacing above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average at $0.2618 for a potential breakout.

