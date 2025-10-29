Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD dips under 200-day SMA as UK data and BoE rate cut odds weigh
GBP/USD drops more than 0.35% on Wednesday, below the 1.3250 mark as Bank of England rate cut expectations for the November meeting, rose while traders wait for the Federal Reserve monetary policy decision. Read More...
The Pound Sterling (GBP) posts a fresh almost three-month low at around 1.3200 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Wednesday. The GBP/USD pair slumps as the US Dollar Index (DXY) trades higher ahead of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy announcement at 18:00 GMT and the continued underperformance from the British currency. At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index trades 0.2% higher to near 99.00. Read More...
GBP/USD loses ground for the second successive session, trading around 1.3250 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair weakens as the Pound Sterling (GBP) declines following data from the British Retail Consortium (BRC) showing UK food prices falling at the fastest pace in nearly five years, strengthening expectations of upcoming Bank of England (BoE) rate cuts. Read More...
