Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD dips under 200-day SMA as UK data and BoE rate cut odds weigh

GBP/USD dips under 200-day SMA as UK data and BoE rate cut odds weigh

GBP/USD drops more than 0.35% on Wednesday, below the 1.3250 mark as Bank of England rate cut expectations for the November meeting, rose while traders wait for the Federal Reserve monetary policy decision. Read More... Pound Sterling underperforms US Dollar, Fed's policy awaited

