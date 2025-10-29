GBP/USD drops more than 0.35% on Wednesday, below the 1.3250 mark, as the Bank of England (BoE) rate cut expectations for the November meeting rise while traders await the Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy decision.

The GBP/USD pair trades at 1.3219 at the time of writing, as sellers pushed the spot price below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.3237.

Sterling weakens as soft UK data and fiscal concerns weigh ahead of key central bank meetings

Data in the UK showed signs that the labor market is weakening and inflation remained unchanged at 3.8% in September. Also, an article published by the Financial Times said that Chancellor Rachel Reeves could face a £20 billion hit to public finances following a productivity downgrade by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).

Market participants had priced in a 74% rate cut in December, as revealed by the LSEG central bank interest rate probability tool.

Across the pond, market players had priced in a 25-basis-point rate cut by the Fed later in the day. However, there are growing doubts about the message by the Fed Chair Jerome Powell, as the government shutdown keeps data scarce.

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The technical picture suggests further downside in GBP/USD. A daily close below the 200-day SMA can pave the way for challenging the August 1 swing low of 1.3141, followed by the 1.3100 mark. On further weakness, the next cycle low is the April 7 low of 1.2707.

Conversely, if GBP/USD claims 1.3300, look for a test of the 20-day SMA at 1.3367, ahead of 1.3400.

(This story was corrected on October 29 at 16:04 GMT to say that inflation in the UK remained unchanged at 3.8% in September, instead of easing.)