Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD dips further below 1.2300 amidst US Dollar strength

GBP/USD dips further below 1.2300 amidst US Dollar strength, BoE rate cut speculations

GBP/USD extends its losses past the 1.2300 figure after failing to decisively crack the 200-day moving average (DMA) due to overall US Dollar (USD) strength despite falling US bond yields. The major exchanges hands at 1.2264, down 0.63%. Read More...
 

Pound Sterling tumbles as BoE's fight against inflation deepens slowdown risks

The Pound Sterling (GBP) faces a sell-off on Tuesday, paring some gains from the recent rally,  as risks of a slowdown in the United Kingdom economy are unabated due to higher interest rates by the Bank of England (BoE). The GBP/USD pair recovered sharply on Friday and Monday but struggled to maintain strength and trades around 1.2330 amid an absence of fundamental cushion for the Pound Sterling. Read More...
 

GBP/USD remains depressed below mid-1.2300s as USD recovers further from multi-week low

The GBP/USD pair trades with a negative bias for the second straight day on Tuesday and retreats further from its highest level since mid-September, around the 1.2425-1.2430 region touched the previous day. Spot prices drop to a two-day low, around the 1.2335-1.2330 zone during the Asian session, down less than 0.10% for the day, though lack follow-through selling. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2279
Today Daily Change -0.0065
Today Daily Change % -0.53
Today daily open 1.2344
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2197
Daily SMA50 1.23
Daily SMA100 1.2542
Daily SMA200 1.2435
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2429
Previous Daily Low 1.2342
Previous Weekly High 1.239
Previous Weekly Low 1.209
Previous Monthly High 1.2337
Previous Monthly Low 1.2037
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2375
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2396
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2315
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2285
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2228
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2401
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2458
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2487

 

 

 
