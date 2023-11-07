Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD dips further below 1.2300 amidst US Dollar strength

GBP/USD dips further below 1.2300 amidst US Dollar strength, BoE rate cut speculations
Pound Sterling tumbles as BoE's fight against inflation deepens slowdown risks
GBP/USD remains depressed below mid-1.2300s as USD recovers further from multi-week low
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2279
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0065
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.53
|Today daily open
|1.2344
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2197
|Daily SMA50
|1.23
|Daily SMA100
|1.2542
|Daily SMA200
|1.2435
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2429
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2342
|Previous Weekly High
|1.239
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.209
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2337
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2037
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2375
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2396
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2315
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2285
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2228
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2401
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2458
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2487
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays deep in red below 1.0700 on broad USD strength
EUR/USD extended its daily slide and declined below 1.0700 on Tuesday. The cautious market stance and comments from Federal Reserve officials help the US Dollar gather strength and make it difficult for the pair to find a foothold.
GBP/USD extends slide toward 1.2250 as DXY rises further
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and slumped toward 1.2250 on Tuesday. The US Dollar recovery continues, supported by higher Treasury yields, and even as stocks in Wall Street turned positive.
Gold at risk of extending its near term decline Premium
Gold stays on the back foot and trades deep in negative territory at around $1,960 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. Renewed USD strength weighs on XAU/USD even though the 10-year US Treasury bond yield fails to build on Monday's recovery.
Ordinals-based meme coin rallies 40% after Binance listing
Bitcoin-based DeFi protocol Ordinals made headlines in the past couple of months and has since become a rather familiar name among traders and investors. This familiarity seems to have been accidentally exploited by a token listed on Binance, which resulted in a meme coin rally on Tuesday.
MULN drops back below $0.30, but production of EV delivery vans has begun
Mullen Automotive (MULN) stock has traded 7% lower on Tuesday but is using the 9-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near $0.29 as support. A favorite retail electric vehicle (EV) stock, MULN has been in a short-term uptrend for the past two weeks as production of its two primary commercial vehicles has ramped up.