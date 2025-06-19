Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD depreciates due to heightened safe-haven demand

GBP/USD holds losses near 1.3400 ahead of BoE’s policy decision
GBP/USD remains subdued for the third consecutive session, trading around 1.3410 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The pair faces challenges as the US Dollar (USD) gains ground amid increased safe-haven demand, driven by escalating tensions between Israel and Iran. Moreover, the Bank of England (BoE) is widely anticipated to keep its interest rates steady at 4.25% at its June meeting scheduled later in the day.
In the United Kingdom (UK), CPI inflation eased to 3.4% year-over-year in May, as expected from the 3.5% in April. However, the reading remains well above the BoE’s 2% target. However, markets are still pricing in around 48 basis points of rate cuts through the end of the year. Read more...
GBP/USD holds steady post-FOMC, BoE on deck
GBP/USD spun a circle on Wednesday, rising and falling through the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) latest rate hold. Cable is caught in intraday consolidation near the 1.3400 handle, as Pound Sterling traders gear up for the Bank of England’s (BoE) own interest rate decision, due early Thursday.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) hit the mark on Wednesday and kept interest rates on hold, as most investors expected. Traders are still pricing in around 50 basis points in interest rate cuts through the end of 2025, and the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) generally seems to agree with that assessment. However, Fed Chair Jerome Powell warned that ongoing policy uncertainty will keep the Fed in a rate-hold stance, and any rate cuts will be contingent on further improvement in labor and inflation data. Read more...
GBP/USD inches higher as Fed holds rates, maintains 2025 cut outlook
GBP/USD trades within a 40-pip range, exhibiting mild volatility on Wednesday, after the Federal Reserve (Fed) stood pat on rates and hinted that it is still expecting two rate cuts this year. At the time of writing, the pair trades near 1.3450, posting modest gains of 0.20%, as traders await the Fed Chair Powell's press conference.
As expected, the Federal Reserve kept the target range for the fed funds rate unchanged at 4.25%–4.50%, reaffirming that the U.S. economy continues to expand at a solid pace, with strong labor market conditions. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) reiterated its commitment to monitoring risks associated with both sides of its dual mandate and confirmed plans to further reduce its Treasury holdings. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD holds losses near 1.3400 ahead of BoE’s policy decision
GBP/USD remains subdued for the third consecutive session, trading around 1.3410 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The pair faces challenges as the US Dollar gains ground amid increased safe-haven demand, driven by escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.
EUR/USD extends downside to near 1.1450 ahead of ECB’s Lagarde speech
The EUR/USD pair extends the decline to near 1.1465 during the Asian session on Thursday. The Euro weakens against the Greenback amid the risk-off mood due to rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Traders await the speeches from the European Central Bank policymakers later on Thursday for fresh impetus.
Gold price struggles to build on modest intraday gains amid mixed fundamental cues
Gold price edges higher during the Asian session, though it lacks follow-through buying. Trade uncertainties and rising geopolitical risks underpin the safe-haven precious metal. The Fed’s hawkish pause lifts the USD to over a one-week high and caps the XAU/USD.
Ethereum stays muted as uncertainty from Middle East crisis weighs on market sentiment
Ethereum is experiencing calmness in its on-chain metrics following an extended period of price consolidation that has spanned the past six days after dropping from above $2,700.
In the Eurozone, inflation is also a monetary phenomenon
Monetary aggregates continue to be closely monitored by the European Central Bank (ECB), a sign that, despite the passage of time and the increasing complexity of financing circuits, quantitative theory remains relevant.