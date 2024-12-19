Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD depreciated more than 1% following the Fed’s decision

GBP/USD edges higher to near 1.2600 ahead of BoE rate decision
GBP/USD gains ground after declining more than 1% following the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) hawkish cut on Wednesday, trading around 1.2590 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The Pound Sterling (GBP) gains upward support as the Bank of England (BoE) is anticipated to keep interest rates unchanged later in the day while remaining focused on addressing elevated domestic inflation.
On Wednesday, data showed that the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 2.6% year-over-year in November following 2.3% growth in October. Core CPI, excluding volatile food and energy items, increased 3.5% YoY in November, compared to a previous rise of 3.3%. Meanwhile, the annual services inflation steadied at 5%, below forecasts of 5.1% but above the BoE's estimate of 4.9%. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: US Fed sends Pound into worrisome territory ahead of BoE
The British Pound found near-term support earlier in the day, leading to GBP/USD reaching an intraday high of 1.2725. The trigger was the United Kingdom (UK) Consumer Price Index (CPI), which rose 2.6% on a yearly basis in November after printing at 2.3% growth in October, according to the data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Wednesday.
Core CPI (excluding volatile food and energy items) rose by 3.5% YoY in November, compared to a 3.3% increase in October while below the market consensus of 3.6%. Services inflation stayed unchanged at 5.0% YoY in November. Read more...
