Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD could face strong resistance at 1.2700

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling could face strong resistance at 1.2700
GBP/USD holds its ground early Monday after closing the previous week virtually unchanged. The technical outlook points to a bullish tilt in the short term.
The selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar (USD) at the beginning of the week helps GBP/USD edge higher. On Friday, the data from the US showed that the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Federal Reserve's (Fed) preferred gauge of inflation, rose 2.6% on a yearly basis in May. On a monthly basis, the PCE Price Index remained unchanged. These figures came in line with analysts' estimates and made it difficult for the USD to stay resilient against its rivals. Read more...
GBP/USD Price Analysis: The potential support level is located near 1.2600
The GBP/USD pair attracts some buyers around 1.2680 during the early European session on Monday. The decline of the Greenback after softer US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data creates a tailwind for the major pair. Investors will keep an eye on the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for June on Monday. The general election in the United Kingdom is scheduled for Thursday.
According to the 4-hour chart, the bearish outlook of GBP/USD remains intact as it holds below the key 100-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA). However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) crosses above the 50-midline, indicating that further upside looks favorable. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates gains near 1.0750 after German inflation data
EUR/USD stays in positive territory at around 1.0750 in the second half of the day on Monday. The data from Germany showed that the annual CPI inflation declined to 2.2% in June, limiting the Euro's gains. Investors await US Manufacturing PMI data.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2650 ahead of US data
Following a bullish opening to the week, GBP/USD struggles to preserve its bullish momentum and trades in a tight range above 1.2650. The ISM Manufacturing PMI data for June will be featured in the US economic calendar on Monday.
Gold price struggles for a firm intraday direction ahead of US PMI data
Gold price oscillates in a narrow trading band on Monday amid mixed fundamental cues. Rising bets for a September Fed rate cut weigh on the USD and lend support to the metal.
Bitcoin is breaking above the falling wedge
Bitcoin breaking above the falling wedge pattern on Monday signals a bullish move, with Ethereum and Ripple poised to follow as they find support at key levels, paving the way for an upside rally in the days ahead.
Significant month for US stock markets and currencies
This month sees important time cycles across a range of instruments suggesting that we are at a major pivot point. In this video we look at the significant turning point coming out very shortly on the S&P 500 that will also impact the other US indices.