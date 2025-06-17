Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD could extend correction if 1.3530 support fails

In this report, we will examine the economic situations in the United Kingdom and the United States, analyze their impact on the GBP/USD exchange rate, and provide a detailed technical analysis across multiple time frames. Read more...

The greenback, commonly referred to as the cable , has reached its highest level against the U.S. dollar since early 2022 , trading at the psychologically significant level of 1.36 as of June 2025. This currency pair has been influenced by diverging central bank policies, different economic narratives, and varying inflation rates on both sides of the Atlantic. In detail, the dollar has plunged nearly 10 percent on the back of underwhelming job data in the U.S. paired with speculation of Fed rate cuts on the back of inflation. Conversely, the U.K. has shown solid data with retail sales rising 1.2 percent in April, while inflation rose 3.5 percent year-over-over in April from 2.6 percent. This recent consumer prices report has led the Bank of England to reconsider moves toward rate cuts.

The improving risk mood made it difficult for the US Dollar (USD) to stay resilient against its peers on Monday and helped GBP/USD push higher. The Wall Street Journal reported that Iran was looking to end hostilities with Israel and resume talks about its nuclear program. Major equity indexes ended the day decisively higher, reflecting a risk-positive market atmosphere. Read more...

GBP/USD stays on the back foot and trades near 1.3550 in the European session on Tuesday after posting small gains on Monday. The pair could extend its decline if the support level at 1.3530 fails.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.