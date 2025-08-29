Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD consolidates above 1.3450

GBP/USD consolidates above 1.3450 with muted reaction to US inflation data
The British Pound (GBP) trades under pressure against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday, snapping a three-day winning streak as the Greenback holds firm. GBP/USD is finding a footing above 1.3450 during the American session, stabilizing after the release of the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index for July, which came broadly in line with expectations. Read More...
Pound Sterling trades lower against US Dollar ahead of US PCE inflation
The Pound Sterling (GBP) corrects to near 1.3455 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Friday. The GBP/USD pair retreats after a three-day winning streak as the US Dollar trades marginally higher ahead of the United States (US) Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) data for July, which will be published at 12:30 GMT. Read More...
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Tests the confluence zone around 1.3500, nine-day EMA support
The GBP/USD pair halts its three-day winning streak, trading around 1.3500 during the Asian hours on Friday. The bullish bias prevails as the daily chart’s technical analysis suggests that the pair remains within the ascending channel pattern. Read More...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD turns positive, approaches 1.1700
EUR/USD now manages to regain balance and approaches the 1.1700 barrier as the US Dollar appears under sudden downside pressure. The pair, in the meantime, reverses initial losses as investors continue to assess the latest US PCE data and factor in expectations of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve at its September 17 meeting.
GBP/USD bounces off two-day lows, focus back to 1.3500
GBP/USD comes under renewed downside pressure at the end of the week, navigating the 1.3470 region against the backdrop of a modest resurgence of the buying interest in the Greenback. US inflation tracked by the PCE matched consensus in July, opening the door to a rate reduction by the Fed next month.
Gold approaches four-month highs near $3,450
Gold keeps its march north well and sound, up for the fourth day in a row on Friday, and challenging multi-month peaks near the $3,450 mark per troy ounce on the back of steady bets for a rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September. The likelihood of further easing by the Fed appears propped up by the eaerlier release of US inflation data, this time measured by the PCE.
Bitcoin sell-off sends jitters across the market, Ethereum, XRP wobble
Cryptocurrencies remain under pressure on Friday, reflecting risk-off sentiment ahead of September. Attempts to sustain Bitcoin (BTC) price recovery have consistently failed, with Bitcoin trading below $110,000 at the time of writing.
All eyes on NFP report as Fed rate cut bets intensify
Will August jobs report shock again? It’s almost one month ago that the July payrolls numbers generated not just considerable volatility in the markets but also a lot of controversy, as it offended President Trump’s record on the economy.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.