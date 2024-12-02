Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD clings to daily gains below 1.2700

GBP/USD Price Forecast: The potential support level to watch is near 1.2600
The GBP/USD pair tumbles to near 1.2700 during the early European session on Monday, pressured by the firmer US Dollar (USD) broadly. The US President-elect Donald Trump's tariff threats, the rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia and the rising expectation for less aggressive Fed rate cuts support the Greenback and act as a headwind for GBP/USD. The release of US ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data will be the highlight on Monday. Read more...
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Clings to daily gains below 1.2700
The Pound Sterling clings to earlier gains yet trades off the weekly highs, which reached around 1.2749 during the European session. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD trades at 1.2684, virtually unchanged. Read more...
GBP/USD retreats from multi-week top, slides below 1.2700 on stronger USD
The GBP/USD pair attracts some sellers on the first day of a new week and reverses a major part of Friday's positive move to mid-1.2700s, or a nearly three-week high. The intraday slide drags spot prices back below the 1.2700 mark in the last hour and is sponsored by a goodish pickup in the US Dollar (USD) demand. Read more...
