Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD climbs post weak US jobs report, eyes 100-day SMA

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Climbs post weak US jobs report, eyes 100-day SMA

The Pound Sterling erased some of its Thursday’s losses against the Greenback and rose 0.56% above its opening price after a dismal US jobs report reassured investors the Federal Reserve would continue to ease policy. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD trades at1.2970. Read More...

Pound Sterling strengthens as traders pare BoE dovish bets

The Pound Sterling (GBP) jumps to near 1.2950 against the US Dollar (USD) in Friday’s New York session after posting a fresh 11-week low near 1.2850 on Thursday. The GBP/USD pair remains firm even though the US Dollar (USD) gains in the aftermath of the United States (US) Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for October. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported that fresh payrolls were 12K, against estimates of 113K and the downwardly revised figure of 223K. The hiring trend seen in October is significantly weaker than usual due to the hurricane near Florida and labor strikes in the aerospace industry. The Unemployment Rate remained steady at 4.1%, as expected. Average Hourly Earnings, a key measure of wage growth, rose by 4% on year, as expected. Read More...

GBP/USD holds below 1.2900 ahead of US NFP data

The GBP/USD pair remains on the defensive around 1.2895, the lowest since August 16 during the early Asian trading hours on Friday. The major pair edges lower after the UK Labour government announced its first Autumn Forecast Statement on Wednesday. Read More...
 
 
