Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD churns in congestion zone ahead of midweek holiday

GBP/USD churns in congestion zone ahead of midweek holiday
GBP/USD pulled back on Monday, kicking off the new trading week with a fresh down day. The pair fell around one-third of one percent, easing back below 1.2550 as bids remain mired in a near-term congestion pattern on the bottom end of recent price action. The UK’s data release schedule this week is devoid of any meaningful prints, leaving Cable at the mercy of broader market flows in a tepid year-end environment. Read More...
Pound Sterling retreats against US Dollar in light volume conditions before New Year
The Pound Sterling (GBP) drops to near 1.2550 after failing to extend the intraday high of 1.2600 and turns negative against the US Dollar (USD) in Monday's North American session. The GBP/USD pair falls as the US Dollar (USD) bounces back in thin trading volume conditions before New Year celebrations. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, rises to near 108.30 and is set to end the year with almost 6.7% gains. Read More...
GBP/USD holds gains near 1.2600 due to thin trading ahead of the New Year holiday
The GBP/USD pair extends its gains for the second consecutive day, trading near 1.2580 during the Asian session on Monday. The upward movement can be attributed to the subdued US Dollar (USD) amid lighter-than-usual trading volumes ahead of the New Year holiday. Read More...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD below 1.0400 as mood sours
EUR/USD loses its traction and retreats to the 1.0380 area in the second half of the day on Monday. The negative shift seen in risk mood, as reflected by Wall Street's bearish opening, supports the US Dollar and makes it difficult for the pair to hold its ground.
GBP/USD nears 1.2500 on renewed USD strength
GBP/USD turns south and drops toward 1.2500 after reaching a 10-day-high above 1.2600 earlier in the day. In the absence of high-tier macroeconomic data releases, the US Dollar benefits from the souring risk mood and weighs on the pair.
Gold falls below $2,600 amid mounting risk aversion
Gold fell below the $2,600 level in the American session on Monday, with US Dollar demand backed by the poor performance of global equities and exacerbated by thin trading conditions ahead of New Year's Eve.
Three Fundamentals: Year-end flows, Jobless Claims and ISM Manufacturing PMI stand out Premium
Money managers may adjust their portfolios ahead of the year-end. Weekly US Jobless Claims serve as the first meaningful release in 2025. The ISM Manufacturing PMI provides an initial indication ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls.
Bitcoin misses Santa rally even as on-chain metrics show signs of price recovery
Bitcoin (BTC) price hovers around $97,000 on Friday, erasing most of the gains from earlier this week, as the largest cryptocurrency missed the so-called Santa Claus rally, the increase in prices prior to and immediately following Christmas Day.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.