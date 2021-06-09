Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD cheers US dollar pullback to print mild gains

GBP/USD edges higher towards 1.4200, crunch Brexit talks before G7 eyed

GBP/USD eases from the intraday top, up 0.06% on a day around 1.4165, heading into Wednesday’s London open. In doing so, the quote rises for the third day in the last four, except the previous day’s drop, amid broad US dollar weakness. It should, however, be noted that cautious sentiment ahead of today’s key Brexit talks over the Northern Ireland (NI) border issues probe the optimists.

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.416
Today Daily Change 0.0004
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 1.4156
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.4147
Daily SMA50 1.3982
Daily SMA100 1.3911
Daily SMA200 1.356
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.4185
Previous Daily Low 1.4121
Previous Weekly High 1.4249
Previous Weekly Low 1.4083
Previous Monthly High 1.4234
Previous Monthly Low 1.3801
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.4145
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.416
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.4123
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.409
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.4059
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4186
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4217
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.425

 

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Stays flat-lined around mid-1.4100s

GBP/USD pares the previous day’s losses around 1.4150 amid a quiet Asian session on Wednesday. In doing so, the cable pair remains between 1.4110 and 1.4200 region established since May-end.

However, the recent pick-up in the Momentum line could help the quote to again battle the 200-HMA level of 1.4166 before targeting the weekly high of 1.4190 and the range resistance near 1.4200.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

