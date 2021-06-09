Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD cheers US dollar pullback to print mild gains

GBP/USD edges higher towards 1.4200, crunch Brexit talks before G7 eyed
GBP/USD eases from the intraday top, up 0.06% on a day around 1.4165, heading into Wednesday’s London open. In doing so, the quote rises for the third day in the last four, except the previous day’s drop, amid broad US dollar weakness. It should, however, be noted that cautious sentiment ahead of today’s key Brexit talks over the Northern Ireland (NI) border issues probe the optimists.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.416
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|1.4156
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4147
|Daily SMA50
|1.3982
|Daily SMA100
|1.3911
|Daily SMA200
|1.356
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4185
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4121
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4249
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.4083
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4234
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3801
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4145
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.416
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4123
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.409
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.4059
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4186
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4217
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.425
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Stays flat-lined around mid-1.4100s
GBP/USD pares the previous day’s losses around 1.4150 amid a quiet Asian session on Wednesday. In doing so, the cable pair remains between 1.4110 and 1.4200 region established since May-end.
However, the recent pick-up in the Momentum line could help the quote to again battle the 200-HMA level of 1.4166 before targeting the weekly high of 1.4190 and the range resistance near 1.4200.
