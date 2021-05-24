Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD chances are on the upside, with gains beyond 1.4200 on the cards

GBP/USD Forecast: Dips below 1.4100 mark might be seen as a buying opportunity

The GBP/USD pair witnessed some selling for the second consecutive session on Monday and extended the previous session's retracement slide from three-month tops. The intraday decline through the first half of the European session lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and was solely led by some cross-driven weakness stemming from a modest uptick in the EUR/GBP cross. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Chances are on the upside, with gains beyond 1.4200 on the cards

The GBP/USD pair ended Monday little changed in the 1.4150 price zone, up from a daily low of 1.4111. The advance was a result of a weaker dollar, which in turn followed the lead of US government bond yields. Good news coming from the UK did not reach the FX board. Read more...

GBP/USD stays flat near 1.4150 as BoE commentary fails to trigger reaction

The GBP/USD pair dropped toward 1.4100 during the European trading hours but didn't have a tough time erasing its losses. After turning flat around 1.4150 in the second half of the day, the pair seems to have gone into a consolidation phase and now looks to close the day virtually unchanged. Read more...