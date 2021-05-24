Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD chances are on the upside, with gains beyond 1.4200 on the cards

GBP/USD Forecast: Dips below 1.4100 mark might be seen as a buying opportunity
The GBP/USD pair witnessed some selling for the second consecutive session on Monday and extended the previous session's retracement slide from three-month tops. The intraday decline through the first half of the European session lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and was solely led by some cross-driven weakness stemming from a modest uptick in the EUR/GBP cross. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Chances are on the upside, with gains beyond 1.4200 on the cards
The GBP/USD pair ended Monday little changed in the 1.4150 price zone, up from a daily low of 1.4111. The advance was a result of a weaker dollar, which in turn followed the lead of US government bond yields. Good news coming from the UK did not reach the FX board. Read more...
GBP/USD stays flat near 1.4150 as BoE commentary fails to trigger reaction
The GBP/USD pair dropped toward 1.4100 during the European trading hours but didn't have a tough time erasing its losses. After turning flat around 1.4150 in the second half of the day, the pair seems to have gone into a consolidation phase and now looks to close the day virtually unchanged. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4158
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|1.4149
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4016
|Daily SMA50
|1.39
|Daily SMA100
|1.3843
|Daily SMA200
|1.3502
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4234
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4141
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4234
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.4077
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4009
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3669
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4176
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4198
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4115
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.4082
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.4022
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4208
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4268
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4301
The GBP/USD pair ended Monday little changed in the 1.4150 price zone, up from a daily low of 1.4111. The advance was a result of a weaker dollar, which in turn followed the lead of US government bond yields.
