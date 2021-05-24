GBP/USD stays flat near 1.4150 as BoE commentary fails to trigger reaction

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • GBP/USD remains on track to close the day unchanged.
  • US Dollar Index continues to fluctuate below 90.00.
  • BoE's Bailey says current trends don't support the view for additional support.

The GBP/USD pair dropped toward 1.4100 during the European trading hours but didn't have a tough time erasing its losses. After turning flat around 1.4150 in the second half of the day, the pair seems to have gone into a consolidation phase and now looks to close the day virtually unchanged.

BoE's Bailey sees current policy settings as appropriate

Comments from Bank of England (BoE) officials failed to trigger a meaningful market reaction on Monday. While testifying before the Treasury Select Committee, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said growth and inflation trend don't support the idea that additional monetary support is needed at the moment. "I am pretty content we are on appropriate policy setting," Bailey added. 

BoE Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said he emphasises the guidance that they will not tighten policy until there is clear evidence progress is being made in eliminating spare capacity.

On the other hand, the strong performance of Wall Street's main indexes force the greenback to remain on the back foot and doesn't allow GBP/USD to push lower. At the moment, the S&P 500 is up 1.1% on the day and the US Dollar Index is losing 0.15% at 89.90.

There won't be any high-tier macroeconomic data releases from the UK on Tuesday. Later in the day, the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence and New Home Sales data from the UK will be looked upon for fresh impetus.

Technical levels to watch for

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.415
Today Daily Change 0.0001
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 1.4149
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.4016
Daily SMA50 1.39
Daily SMA100 1.3843
Daily SMA200 1.3502
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.4234
Previous Daily Low 1.4141
Previous Weekly High 1.4234
Previous Weekly Low 1.4077
Previous Monthly High 1.4009
Previous Monthly Low 1.3669
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.4176
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.4198
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.4115
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.4082
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.4022
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4208
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4268
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4301

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Are you new to trading or have been trading for a while and you feel stuck?

Try with us!
Become Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD battles 1.2200 amid cautious market mood

EUR/USD battles 1.2200 amid cautious market mood

EUR/USD is trading close to 1.2200, as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid a cautious market mood. Inflation concerns counter receding Fed's tapering fears. Fedspeak awaited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD hovers around 1.4150 amid easing dollar’s demand

GBP/USD hovers around 1.4150 amid easing dollar’s demand

 GBP/USD is trading around 1.4150, as the greenback sheds ground alongside government bond yields BOE’s Governor Andrew Bailey repeated that they will have to watch inflation very carefully.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD struggles for direction, stuck in a range around $1,880 level

XAU/USD struggles for direction, stuck in a range around $1,880 level

Gold seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the early North American session and was last seen trading in the neutral territory, around the $1,880 region.

Gold News

China’s crackdown intensifies, while BTC suggests minor upswing

China’s crackdown intensifies, while BTC suggests minor upswing

Bitcoin price shows a steady downtrend that could bounce from the support level at $29,936. Ethereum price is on the verge of a reversal as it recoils from the demand zone extending from $2,106 to $2,397.

Read more

Week Ahead on Wall Street: Bitcoin bubbles over but equites survive and prosper

Week Ahead on Wall Street: Bitcoin bubbles over but equites survive and prosper

A tumultuous week but not on Wall Street. Crypto, in particular Bitcoin, was the narrative spreading across trading screens this week and the crypto leader suffered a staggering fall on Wednesday.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures