Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD catches a thin rebound on Friday

GBP/USD struck a soft chord on Thursday, dumping over one percent on the outset of the new trading season and piercing through the 1.2400 handle for the first time in almost ten months. Market volumes remain thin following the midweek New Year’s holiday, but the orders coming through are on a decidedly risk-off stance. Read More...

The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades near a more-than-eight-month low around 1.2400 against the US Dollar (USD) in Friday’s North A session. The GBP/USD pair is under pressure while the US Dollar has extended its bull run as market participants expect fewer interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve this year. Read More...

GBP/USD found a thin recovery on Friday, gaining roughly four-tenths of one percent and ending the first trading week of 2025 back above the 1.2400 handle. UK macroeconomic and consumer credit data broadly missed the mark early on Friday, but the low-tier figures barely registered on the needle. On the US side, US business activity survey results helped to keep investor sentiment on the hopeful side, keeping risk appetite on the high side. Read More.. .

