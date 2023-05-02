Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD – Bulls try to keep Pound Sterling above key support [Video]

GBP/USD meets 1.2500 after hitting 11-month high [Video]
GBPUSD is retreating after the climb towards a new eleven-month high of 1.2585 in the previous week and is finding significant support near the 20-day simple moving average (SMA). Currently, the market remains well above the long-term uptrend line, indicating more gains. The MACD oscillator is moving sideways in the positive territory, while the RSI is ticking marginally higher above the neutral threshold of 50. Read more ...
GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls try to keep Pound Sterling above key support
GBP/USD seems to have stabilized at around 1.2500 early Tuesday after having stage a deep downward correction on Monday. The pair's near-term technical outlook fails to provide a directional clue but buyers could remain interested in Pound Sterling as long as 1.2480 support holds.
Following a quiet European session on Monday, the US Dollar (USD) gathered strength against its rivals as the US Treasury bond yields started to push higher ahead of this week's highly-anticipated Federal Reserve policy meeting. With the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield rising more than 4% and reclaiming 3.5%, the US Dollar Index advanced to the 102.00 area. Read more ...
GBP/USD trades with modest losses below 1.2500 mark, downside potential seems limited
The GBP/USD pair turns lower for the second successive day on Tuesday and weakens further below the 1.2500 psychological mark during the first half of the European session.
The US Dollar (USD) attracts some dip-buying and stands tall near a two-week high touched on Monday, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor exerting downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair. Expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will hike interest rates by 25 bps at the end of the two-day FOMC policy meeting on Wednesday led to the overnight rise in the US Treasury bond yields. Apart from this, a softer risk tone - amid looming recession risks - lends additional support to the safe-haven Greenback. Read more ...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.248
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|1.2496
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2455
|Daily SMA50
|1.226
|Daily SMA100
|1.2214
|Daily SMA200
|1.1942
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2571
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2481
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2584
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2387
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2584
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2275
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2515
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2536
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2461
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2426
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2371
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2551
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2606
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2642
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
