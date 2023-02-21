Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD: Bulls spring to life on backside of bear trend

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls spring to life on backside of bear trend
GBP/USD spikes beyond 1.2100 mark on upbeat UK PMIs, stronger USD caps gains
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2115
|Today Daily Change
|0.0079
|Today Daily Change %
|0.66
|Today daily open
|1.2036
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.218
|Daily SMA50
|1.2169
|Daily SMA100
|1.191
|Daily SMA200
|1.1939
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2057
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2015
|Previous Weekly High
|1.227
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1915
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2448
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1841
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2031
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2041
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2015
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1994
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1973
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2057
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2078
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2099
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Trades with modest losses, holds above 1.2000 ahead of UK/US PMIs
