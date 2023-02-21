Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD: Bulls spring to life on backside of bear trend

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls spring to life on backside of bear trend

Forex markets are unforgiving and prices are two-way as volume kicks in again following the slow start to the week on Monday that was put down to a US holiday. GBP/USD rallied from a 50% mean reversion of Friday's bullish run and broke to 1.2150 on Tuesday, breaking a key resistance around 1.2050 which has invalidated the prior downside bias for the time being as the following top-down analysis will illustrate. Read More...

GBP/USD spikes beyond 1.2100 mark on upbeat UK PMIs, stronger USD caps gains

The GBP/USD pair reverses an early European session dip to levels just below the 1.2000 psychological mark and rallies over 125 pips from the daily low. Spot prices turn positive for the third straight day and climb beyond the 1.2100 round figure, hitting a four-day high in the last hour. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2115
Today Daily Change 0.0079
Today Daily Change % 0.66
Today daily open 1.2036
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.218
Daily SMA50 1.2169
Daily SMA100 1.191
Daily SMA200 1.1939
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2057
Previous Daily Low 1.2015
Previous Weekly High 1.227
Previous Weekly Low 1.1915
Previous Monthly High 1.2448
Previous Monthly Low 1.1841
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2031
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2041
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2015
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1994
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1973
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2057
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2078
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2099

 

 

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Trades with modest losses, holds above 1.2000 ahead of UK/US PMIs

The GBP/USD pair comes under some selling pressure on Tuesday and stalls its recent recovery from the 1.1915 area, or the lowest level since January 6, touched last week. Read More...
