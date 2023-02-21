GBP/USD spikes beyond 1.2100 mark on upbeat UK PMIs, stronger USD caps gains

- GBP/USD witnessed a dramatic intraday turnaround from sub-1.2000 levels on Tuesday.
- The upbeat UK PMI prints boost the Sterling and prompt an aggressive short-covering move.
- Hawkish Fed expectations, a softer risk tone underpins the USD and caps any further gains.
The GBP/USD pair reverses an early European session dip to levels just below the 1.2000 psychological mark and rallies over 125 pips from the daily low. Spot prices turn positive for the third straight day and climb beyond the 1.2100 round figure, hitting a four-day high in the last hour.
The British Pound strengthens across the board in reaction to the better-than-expected UK PMI prints and prompts aggressive short-covering around the GBP/USD pair. In fact, S&P Global's flash UK Manufacturing PMI unexpectedly improved to 49.2 in February from 47.0 in the previous month. Adding to this, the gauge for the UK services sector returns to expansion territory and jumps to 53.3 during the reported month, squashing the recession narrative and boosting the Sterling.
That said, expectations that the Bank of England's (BoE) current rate-hiking cycle is nearing the end, along with sustained US Dollar buying, act as a headwind for the GBP/USD pair. Firming expectations that the Fed will stick to its hawkish stance trigger a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields and underpin the buck. Apart from this, a generally weaker tone around the equity markets further benefits the Greenback's relative safe-haven status against its British counterpart.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before placing fresh bullish bets around the GBP/USD pair and positioning for an extension of the recent bounce from the 1.1915 area, or the lowest level since January 6 touched last Friday. Market participants now look forward to the flash US PMI prints and Existing Home Sales. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, will drive the USD demand and provide some impetus to the major.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2102
|Today Daily Change
|0.0066
|Today Daily Change %
|0.55
|Today daily open
|1.2036
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.218
|Daily SMA50
|1.2169
|Daily SMA100
|1.191
|Daily SMA200
|1.1939
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2057
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2015
|Previous Weekly High
|1.227
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1915
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2448
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1841
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2031
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2041
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2015
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1994
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1973
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2057
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2078
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2099
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
