Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls and bears battle it out between 1.3150/1.3250

GBP/USD: Pound set to weaken as markets expecting too much from the BoE – CIBC
The pound will likely weaken in the near future as market participants expect too much from the Bank of England (BoE) according to analysts at CIBC. They forecast GBP/USD at 1.31 by the end of Q1 and at 1.29 by Q2 of next year.
Key Quotes:
“The labour market data met the conditions for tightening, and the Bank felt it prudent to hike, in large part in order to preclude inflationary pressures from becoming deanchored. The BoE was clearly spooked by outsized and broadening CPI pressures.
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls and bears battle it out between 1.3150/1.3250
GBP/USD, for the most part, is consolidating. There is little prospect of a breakout, one way or another until the parameters of the sideways price action are broken. The following illustrates the outlook from a long=term to a nearer-term perspective.
The price is stalling in support and there is the potential for it to climb back to a 50% mean reversion level in the coming sessions if the bulls commit.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds below 1.13 the figure in quiet markets
EUR/USD is flat so far this Tuesday, stuck in a tight range below 1.1300 as the markets move into holiday thin conditions. The coronavirus threat also lingers over financial markets and remains a risk for the remaining days of this year and the starting weeks of next week.
GBP/USD: Bulls and bears battle it out between 1.3150/1.3250
GBP/USD, for the most part, is consolidating. There is little prospect of a breakout, one way or another until the parameters of the sideways price action are broken. The pair is on the way to test daily resistance and eyes 1.3250. The bears will need to see a break below 1.3150.
Gold trades fairly steady in risk-off environment
Gold price is bobbing around within a tight Asian range of between $1,789.34 and $1,792.38 in holiday thin market conditions. Positons are likely squared with investors taking into account the risks of the spread of the coronavirus variant and the potential impact on the economy.
Solana price prepares for an 18% upswing as SOL approaches launching pad
Solana price is preparing for a quick reversal as it approaches the 4-hour demand zone, ranging from $157 to $166. A bounce from this area will lead to a retest of $188 and, in a bullish case, $200. If SOL produces a 4-hour swing low below $153, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Five factors moving the dollar in 2022, mainly to the downside Premium
One year up, one year down for the dollar? After two flip-flop years, there are good reasons to expect the greenback to have a rather red 2022. Rising geopolitical tensions could counter dollar selling. America’s mid-term elections mean Democrats will scramble to legislate.