Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD – Brexit breakthrough?

GBP/USD ready to hit 100-day SMA after strong rally [Video]
GBPUSD had an impressive increase on Monday, jumping above the 50.0% Fibonacci retracement level of the down leg from 1.3515 to 1.1409 at 1.2460 and heading towards the 100-day simple moving average (SMA). The bias in the short-term timeframe remains neutral within the 1.2460 and the 1.2080 lines. Read More...
GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit breakthrough? Cable's continued climb depends on a deal, US demonstrations
Who will blink first? That seems to be the name of the game in EU-UK negotiations, and a breakthrough seems closer than last week – pushing the pound higher. According to The Times, Britain is ready to compromise on both fisheries – a small yet politically significant industry – and broader trade relations. The report suggests London is ready to compromise if Brussels does as well.
The change of tone comes amid the deadline to extend the transition period beyond year-end – something that Prime Minister Boris Johnson refused to do. Without an accord, Britain will default to World Trade Organization rules in 2021. Read More...
GBP/USD climbs beyond mid-1.2500s, fresh 1-month tops amid notable USD supply
The GBP/USD pair maintained its bid tone through the early European session and jumped to fresh one-month tops, just above mid-1.2500s.
The pair added to the previous day's strong intraday positive move of around 180 pips and gained some follow-through traction for the fourth straight session on Tuesday. The uptick also marks the GBP/USD pair's positive move for the sixth day in the previous seven and was sponsored by the prevalent US dollar selling bias. Read More...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2558
|Today Daily Change
|0.0064
|Today Daily Change %
|0.51
|Today daily open
|1.2494
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2288
|Daily SMA50
|1.2341
|Daily SMA100
|1.2578
|Daily SMA200
|1.267
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2507
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2326
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2394
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2164
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2601
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2076
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2438
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2395
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2377
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2261
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2197
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2558
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2623
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2739
