Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD – Brexit breakthrough?

GBP/USD ready to hit 100-day SMA after strong rally [Video]

GBPUSD had an impressive increase on Monday, jumping above the 50.0% Fibonacci retracement level of the down leg from 1.3515 to 1.1409 at 1.2460 and heading towards the 100-day simple moving average (SMA). The bias in the short-term timeframe remains neutral within the 1.2460 and the 1.2080 lines. Read More...

 

GBPUSD

 

GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit breakthrough? Cable's continued climb depends on a deal, US demonstrations

Who will blink first? That seems to be the name of the game in EU-UK negotiations, and a breakthrough seems closer than last week – pushing the pound higher. According to The Times, Britain is ready to compromise on both fisheries – a small yet politically significant industry – and broader trade relations. The report suggests London is ready to compromise if Brussels does as well.

The change of tone comes amid the deadline to extend the transition period beyond year-end – something that Prime Minister Boris Johnson refused to do. Without an accord, Britain will default to World Trade Organization rules in 2021. Read More...

GBPUSD

 

GBP/USD climbs beyond mid-1.2500s, fresh 1-month tops amid notable USD supply

The GBP/USD pair maintained its bid tone through the early European session and jumped to fresh one-month tops, just above mid-1.2500s.

The pair added to the previous day's strong intraday positive move of around 180 pips and gained some follow-through traction for the fourth straight session on Tuesday. The uptick also marks the GBP/USD pair's positive move for the sixth day in the previous seven and was sponsored by the prevalent US dollar selling bias. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2558
Today Daily Change 0.0064
Today Daily Change % 0.51
Today daily open 1.2494
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2288
Daily SMA50 1.2341
Daily SMA100 1.2578
Daily SMA200 1.267
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2507
Previous Daily Low 1.2326
Previous Weekly High 1.2394
Previous Weekly Low 1.2164
Previous Monthly High 1.2601
Previous Monthly Low 1.2076
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2438
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2395
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2377
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2261
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2197
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2558
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2623
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2739

