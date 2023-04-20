Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bears in the market as profit taking kicks in

GBP/USD bears in the market as profit taking kicks in

GBP/USD is flat in late New York trade, under pressure however, and falling away from 1.2467 highs as profit taking kicks in. GBP/USD has traveled between a low of 1.2404 and a high of 1.2467 so far. Read More...
 

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Climbs to fresh daily high, above mid-1.2400s amid weaker USD

The GBP/USD pair reverses an intraday dip to the 1.2400 round-figure mark and turns positive for the third successive day on Thursday. The pair, however, remain below the weekly high touched on Wednesday and trades around the 1.2450-1.2455 region, just below the weekly high touched on Wednesday. Read More...
GBP/USD trades with modest losses below mid-1.2400s, downside potential seems limited

The GBP/USD pair comes under some selling pressure on Thursday and retreats further from the weekly high, around the 1.2470-1.2475 area touched the previous day. The pair remains on the defensive through the early part of the European session and is currently placed near the daily low, around the 1.2420 region. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.244
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 1.244
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2394
Daily SMA50 1.2195
Daily SMA100 1.2194
Daily SMA200 1.1921
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2474
Previous Daily Low 1.2392
Previous Weekly High 1.2546
Previous Weekly Low 1.2344
Previous Monthly High 1.2424
Previous Monthly Low 1.1803
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2443
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2424
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2397
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2354
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2315
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2478
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2517
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.256

 

 

