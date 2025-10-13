TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD attracts buyers for the second straight day

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD attracts buyers for the second straight day
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Trades with positive bias above mid-1.3300s, around 38.2% Fibo. level

The GBP/USD pair gains some positive traction for the second consecutive day on Monday as dovish Federal Reserve (Fed) bets, and the risk-on impulse keep the safe-haven US Dollar (USD) depressed. Spot prices trade just above mid-1.3300s during the Asian session and look to build on Friday's goodish rebound from the 1.3260 area, or the lowest level since August 5.

The global risk sentiment gets a strong boost after US President Donald Trump backtracked on his threatened 100% tariffs on Chinese imports from November 1. This comes on top of expectations that the US central bank will lower borrowing costs two more times this year and concerns about a prolonged US government shutdown, which undermines the safe-haven buck. Furthermore, bets that the Bank of England (BoE) will keep interest rates on hold for the rest of this year benefit the British Pound and act as a tailwind for the GBP/USD pair. Read more...

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Pound Sterling sellers refuse to give up

The Pound Sterling (GBP) broke the previous consolidation against the US Dollar (USD) to the downside, as GBP/USD tested levels under 1.3300. It was all about the USD comeback against its major currency rivals that led to the renewed downside in the GBP/USD pair.

The pair hit the lowest level in ten weeks at 1.3280, after having faced rejection once again at 1.3500 in the early part of the week. The Greenback stood tall despite the extension of the US government shutdown and persistent bets for two Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate cuts this year. Read more...

GBP/USD weakens below 1.3350, US-China trade tensions in focus 

The GBP/USD pair trades on a softer note near 1.3345 during the early Asian session on Monday. The US Dollar (USD) strengthens against the Pound Sterling (GBP) despite US President Donald Trump's tariff threat on China. The Bank of England (BoE) external member Catherine Mann is set to speak later on Monday. The US market is closed on Monday for the US Columbus Day.

Trump on Friday had threatened 100% tariffs on China from November 1. On Sunday, Beijing defended its curbs on exports of rare earth elements and equipment as a response to US aggression but stopped short of imposing new levies on US products. Economic uncertainty and escalating trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies could undermine the Greenback and create a tailwind for the major pair. Read more...

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD hovers above 1.1600 amid French political crisis, US-China tariff war

EUR/USD hovers above 1.1600 amid French political crisis, US-China tariff war

EUR/USD oscillates in a tight range above 1.1600 in the European session on Monday. Markets remain wary amid the United States-China trade war re-escalation, which keeps the US Dollar on the defensive. Meanwhile, political turmoil in France caps any upside for the shared currency in the near term. 

GBP/USD keeps range near 1.3350 amid risk-on mood

GBP/USD keeps range near 1.3350 amid risk-on mood

GBP/USD keeps its range near 1.3350 in the European trading hours on Monday, with the downside limited by a broadly subdued USD demand and a recovery in risk appetite. The divergent Fed-BoE policy expectations also remain supportive of the pair. 

Gold extends record-setting rally amid US-China trade tensions, dovish Fed bets

Gold extends record-setting rally amid US-China trade tensions, dovish Fed bets

Gold continues scaling new record highs through the Asian session, and climbs to the $4,078 region in the last hour amid a supportive fundamental backdrop. Investors remain worried about economic uncertainties on the back of a prolonged US government shutdown and rising geopolitical tensions.

Three Fundamentals for the Week: Trade, government shutdown and Powell stand out

Three Fundamentals for the Week: Trade, government shutdown and Powell stand out

Whipsaw – trade headlines have triggered wild price action early in the week, and this is only the beginning. A US bank holiday on Monday and the lack of economic data are unlikely to stop the action. Even if the government shutdown ends, economic releases originally scheduled for this week are unlikely to happen immediately.

US-China trade: New trade escalation turns focus to Xi-Trump meeting

US-China trade: New trade escalation turns focus to Xi-Trump meeting

On Friday, Trump threatened China with 100% tariffs on top of the existing rates as a retaliation against China’s new export control measures on rare earth minerals. However, comments received over the weekend appear to downplay the risk of trade war escalation.

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe stabilize as selling pressure wanes 

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe stabilize as selling pressure wanes 

Meme coins such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe (PEPE) mark a positive start to the week, following a rebound on Sunday. Recovering from Friday’s market crash, which saw liquidation of over $19 billion in a day, the retail demand is gradually resurfacing, per derivatives data. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers