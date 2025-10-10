The Pound Sterling (GBP) broke the previous consolidation against the US Dollar (USD) to the downside, as GBP/USD tested levels under 1.3300.

Pound Sterling tested bullish commitments

It was all about the USD comeback against its major currency rivals that led to the renewed downside in the GBP/USD pair.

The pair hit the lowest level in ten weeks at 1.3280, after having faced rejection once again at 1.3500 in the early part of the week.

The Greenback stood tall despite the extension of the US government shutdown and persistent bets for two Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate cuts this year.

The main catalyst behind the USD strength was the sell-off in the Euro (EUR) and the Japanese Yen (JPY) in the face of political upheaval in France and Japan.

French Prime Minister (PM) Sébastien Lecornu resigned, less than a month into his tenure. The move comes just 26 days after he was appointed by President Emmanuel Macron, highlighting the continuing instability that has gripped French politics since last year’s inconclusive parliamentary elections.

Meanwhile, the JPY faced headwinds from “Sanae Takaichi won the Japanese ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership election over the last weekend, setting the country on course for more expansionary fiscal policy and complicating the task facing the Bank of Japan (BoJ),” per Reuters.

Furthermore, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) frenzy-driven record highs on US indices lifted the economic optimism, bolstering the USD’s upsurge.

GBP/USD also drew support from expectations of monetary policy divergence between the Fed and the Bank of England (BoE), as highlighted by a slew of central bank talks.

BoE policymaker Catherine Mann noted on Thursday, “the monetary policy must remain restrictive for longer to create an environment conducive to growth.”

Last week, BoE officials Dave Ramsden, Catherine Mann and Sarah Breeden warned about higher inflationary pressures, advocating the central bank’s prudence on further easing.

Week ahead: What to watch out for

Some delayed data publication from the US Department of Labor (DoL), Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Census Bureau could be released in the upcoming week if the US government shutdown reopens even partially.

That said, it will be a quiet start to the week, with the US markets closed in observance of Columbus Day.

On Tuesday, the UK calendar will feature the employment data, which will be the only event of note that day.

The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for September is originally scheduled for release on Wednesday, but it remains to be seen if that happens due to the Senate deadlock.

However, there are reports that the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) has recalled a limited number of staff from furlough to complete the September inflation report. So, the data could be available before the Fed’s October 28-29 policy meeting.

Thursday will see the publication of the British monthly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Industrial Production data, followed by the tentative releases such as the weekly US Jobless Claims, Producer Price Index (PPI) and Retail Sales report.

On Friday, the September US labor market data, including the highly influential Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), scheduled for October 3, could drop if the government funding is restored. Last week’s Jobless Claims will likely be released in that case.

Amid lingering uncertainty over the US economic situation, speeches from Fed policymakers, alongside any fresh geopolitical and trade updates will offer some directional impetus to GBP/USD traders.

GBP/USD: Technical outlook

GBP/USD sellers continued to the critical 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), now at 1.3474, initiating a fresh downtrend.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains below the midline, suggesting that there is more room to the downside.

Adding credence to the bearish bias, the 21-day SMA closed beneath the 50-day SMA on Thursday, confirming a Bear Cross.

The initial support is seen around the 1.3250 region, below which a test of the August low of 1.3142 will be inevitable.

Ahead of that, the 200-day SMA at 1.3173 could offer some comfort to buyers.

On the flipside, GBP/USD must recapture the 1.3400 level on a sustained basis to challenge a powerful confluence zone between 1.3475 and 1.3500, where the 21-, 50- and 100-day SMAs hang around.

If buyers find a strong foothold above that supply zone, the rising trendline support-turned-resistance at 1.3562 will come into play.

The next relevant topside hurdle is located in the 1.3600-1.3620 area. A firm break above the latter will expose the July 4 high of 1.3681.