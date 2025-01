Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD appreciated as US President Trump urged the Fed to cut rates

President Donald Trump lashed out about a wide variety of topics during his appearance at the WEF’s annual gathering in Switzerland, colloquially referred to as Davos, the city that hosts the forum every year. President Trump reminded everyone listening that he intended to “obliterate” the US budget deficit, while somehow convincing the US Congress to pass “the largest tax cut in American history” at the same time. Donald Trump also vowed to attempt to subvert the operational independence of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) by demanding lower interest rates. Read more...

GBP/USD coiled near the 1.3550 level on Thursday as Cable traders functionally ignored a thin economic calendar and a lack of meaningful information to push the pair decisively in either direction. Headlines from US President Donald Trump ruled the roost on most traders’ newsfeeds, but the broader market impact remains limited as Trump struggles to pick an overall objective.

President Trump said he wants the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to cut interest rates immediately. "With oil prices going down, I'll demand that interest rates drop immediately, and likewise they should be dropping all over the world," said Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Read more...

GBP/USD extends its gains for the second successive day, trading around 1.2400 during the Asian hours on Friday. The pair’s upside could be attributed to the remarks from US President Donald Trump on late Thursday.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.