Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD any advance is likely part of a 1.3290/1.3390 range

FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Trades with positive bias above mid-1.3300s, around 38.2% Fibo. level

The GBP/USD pair gains some positive traction for the second consecutive day on Monday as dovish Federal Reserve (Fed) bets, and the risk-on impulse keep the safe-haven US Dollar (USD) depressed. Spot prices trade just above mid-1.3300s during the Asian session and look to build on Friday's goodish rebound from the 1.3260 area, or the lowest level since August 5. Read more...

Chart

GBP/USD: Any advance is likely part of a 1.3290/1.3390 range – UOB Group

Pound Sterling (GBP) could rebound further; any advance is likely part of a 1.3290/1.3390 range. In the longer run, downward momentum has slowed somewhat, but there is still a chance for GBP to decline to 1.3200, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. Read more...

GBP/USD falls as Trump tariff threats, UK fiscal concerns weigh

GBP/USD falls around 1.3330 on Monday, losing 0.25% for the day at the time of writing. The US Dollar (USD) strength limits any rebound in the pair, despite a generally risk-off market mood following US President Donald Trump’s renewed tariff threats against China. Read more...

