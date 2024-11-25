Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD advances, yet remains below 1.2600

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Advances, yet remains below 1.2600

The Pound Sterling advances modestly against the Greenback on Monday, with market participants digesting US President-Elect Donald Trump's naming of Scott Bessent as Treasury Secretary. Bessent, an advocate for lower taxes and tariffs, was well-received by the markets as risk appetite improved. The GBP/USD trades at 1.2586, up 0.52%. Read More...

Pound Sterling rises against USD after Bessent’s appointment as Treasury Secretary

The Pound Sterling (GBP) bounces back strongly at the start of the week and outperforms its major peers after facing a sharp sell-off on Friday. The British currency declined on Friday after the United Kingdom (UK) Retail Sales contracted at a faster-than-expected pace in October and the flash S&P Global/CIPS Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for November came in below the 50.0 threshold for the first time since October 2023. Read More...

GBP/USD climbs to 1.2600, away from multi-month low set on Friday on weaker USD

The GBP/USD pair opens with a bullish gap at the start of a new week and for now, seems to have snapped a three-day losing streak to sub-1.2500 levels, or its lowest level since May touched last Friday. Spot prices climb to the 1.2600 mark during the Asian session and draw support from a weaker US Dollar (USD). Read More...
 
 
Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD climbs above 1.0500 on persistent USD weakness

EUR/USD climbs above 1.0500 on persistent USD weakness

EUR/USD preserves its bullish momentum and trades above 1.0500 on Monday. In the absence of high-impact data releases, the risk-positive market atmosphere makes it difficult for the US Dollar (USD) to find demand and helps the pair push higher.

EUR/USD News
GBP/USD rises to 1.2600 area as mood improves

GBP/USD rises to 1.2600 area as mood improves

Following a short-lasting correction, GBP/USD regains its traction and trades at around 1.2600. The US Dollar struggles to stay resilient against its rivals as market mood improves on Monday, allowing the pair to build on its bullish weekly opening.

GBP/USD News
Gold turns bearish and could test $2,600

Gold turns bearish and could test $2,600

After recovering toward $2,700 during the European trading hours, Gold reversed its direction and dropped below $2,650. Despite falling US Treasury bond yields, easing geopolitical tensions don't allow XAU/USD to find a foothold. 

Gold News
Five fundamentals for the week: Fed minutes may cool Bessent boost, jobless claims, core PCE eyed

Five fundamentals for the week: Fed minutes may cool Bessent boost, jobless claims, core PCE eyed Premium

Will the rally around Scott Bessent's nomination continue? The short Thanksgiving week features a busy Wednesday packed with events, and the central bank may cool the enthusiasm.

Read more
Eurozone PMI sounds the alarm about growth once more

Eurozone PMI sounds the alarm about growth once more

The composite PMI dropped from 50 to 48.1, once more stressing growth concerns for the eurozone. Hard data has actually come in better than expected recently – so ahead of the December meeting, the ECB has to figure out whether this is the PMI crying wolf or whether it should take this signal seriously. We think it’s the latter.

Read more
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads

Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads

VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.

Read More

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures