Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD advances as the US Dollar is pressured on dovish Fed tone
FXStreet Team

GBP/USD rises to near 1.3350 due to rising Fed rate cut bets

GBP/USD recovers its losses registered in the previous two successive sessions, trading around 1.3350 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair appreciates as the US Dollar (USD) declines on the increased likelihood of further rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in 2025. CME FedWatch Tool indicates that markets are now pricing in nearly a 94% chance of a Fed rate cut in October and a 93% possibility of another reduction in December.

The odds for further Fed rate cuts increased after the US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell stated on Tuesday that the central bank is on track to deliver another quarter-point interest-rate reduction later this month, even as a government shutdown significantly reduces its read on the economy. Powell highlighted the low pace of hiring and noted that it may weaken further. Read more...

GBP/USD slides toward 1.33 as weak UK jobs data fuels BoE rate cut bets

GBP/USD prolongs its losses for the second consecutive day on Tuesday as soft data in the United Kingdom (UK) justifies the need for lower interest rates by the Bank of England (BoE). The extension of the government shutdown in the US keeps the schedule light, except for Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell's speech.

Sterling trades at around 1.3300 after hitting a daily high of 1.3352 and failing to crack last Friday's peak of 1.3370, following the latest employment report in Britain. The data showed that the unemployment rate rose, and wage earnings slowed in the three months to August. Read more...

FXStreet Team



EUR/USD strengthens above 1.1600 as Fed’s Powell keeps door open for rate cuts

EUR/USD strengthens above 1.1600 as Fed’s Powell keeps door open for rate cuts

The EUR/USD pair gains ground to near 1.1620 during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The US Dollar softens against the Euro after remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell bolstered wagers on an interest rate cut this month. The Eurozone Industrial Production data for August is due later on Wednesday. 

Gold remains primed for a profit-taking pullback; not yet?

Gold remains primed for a profit-taking pullback; not yet?

Gold is off the record highs, but buyers retain control amid a broadly weaker US Dollar. Renewed US-China trade tensions, bets for two more Fed rate cuts offset upbeat IMF global growth outlook. Gold challenges the upper boundary of a rising channel on the daily chart, with RSI still heavily overbought.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple pause recovery near key technical barriers

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple pause recovery near key technical barriers

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple paused their recovery as these major cryptos faced resistance at key technical levels. The short-term sentiment remains mixed with traders closely watching whether the top three cryptocurrencies can sustain their recovery momentum or face renewed selling pressure near their respective technical barriers.

Silver takes the stage as markets lose faith in policy clarity

Silver takes the stage as markets lose faith in policy clarity

For weeks the spotlight has belonged to gold. The yellow metal’s surge through the $4,000 mark became the headline symbol of a world seeking shelter from political paralysis and monetary confusion. But as traders lock in profits on Gold’s record run, a quieter rotation is underway — into silver.

Karim AbdelMawla, analyst at 21Shares: “The crypto bull market could last for another six to twelve months”

Karim AbdelMawla, analyst at 21Shares: “The crypto bull market could last for another six to twelve months”

Karim AbdelMawla is a senior digital asset researcher at 21Shares, the world’s largest issuer of exchange-traded crypto products with more than $11 billion in assets under management. At Merge Madrid, held in Spain on October 7-9, the analyst shared with FXStreet his views on the current state of the crypto market.

