Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP trades with caution against US Dollar [Video]

Pound Sterling trades with caution against US Dollar ahead of US-China trade talks

The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades subduedly around 1.3315 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Friday. The GBP/USD pair consolidates as investors shift to the sidelines ahead of high-stakes trade talks between US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and China Vice Premier He Lifeng, which will start on Friday alongside the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Malaysia.

Top negotiators from the US and China are expected to discuss how to ease trade frictions, which were prompted after China imposed export controls on rare earth minerals. In response, Washington threatened to curb software-powered exports from laptops to jet engines. Read more...

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Bullish setup targeting 1.3609

The British Pound is setting up a bullish Cypher pattern against the US Dollar, with institutional traders eyeing the Demand Zone at 127.2% and 161.8% Fibonacci extensions for long entries. Read more...