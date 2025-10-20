Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP trades cautiously as focus shifts to UK-US inflation

TRENDING:
Pound Sterling trades cautiously as focus shifts to UK-US inflation

The Pound Sterling (GBP) underperforms a majority of its peers at the start of the week. The British currency faces pressure as investors turn cautious ahead of the United Kingdom (UK) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for September, which will be released on Wednesday.

Investors will closely monitor the UK inflation data to get cues about whether the Bank of England (BoE) will cut interest rates again in the remaining year. The inflation report is expected to show that the core CPI – which excludes the volatile components of food, energy, alcohol, and tobacco – rose at a faster pace of 3.7% on an annualized basis against the prior release of 3.6%. Read more...

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Pound Sterling awaits direction from key US inflation data

The Pound Sterling (GBP) found fresh buyers once again near the 1.3250 area when compared with the US Dollar (USD), pushing GBP/USD higher toward the 1.3500 threshold.

GBP/USD buyers returned with a bang in the past week after an initial struggle, as the USD lost its upside momentum and incurred heavy losses against its major currency rivals. Read more...

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stabilizes near 1.1650, supported by improving mood

EUR/USD holds steady at around 1.1650 on Monday after snapping a three-day winning streak previous Friday. While the improving risk mood helps the pair keep its footing, buyers remain hesitant following S&P Global Ratings' decision to downgrade France's credit rating to A+ from AA-.

GBP/USD retreats toward 1.3400 ahead of UK inflation data

GBP/USD starts the week under modest bearish pressure and declines toward 1.3400. The US Dollar (USD) stays resilient against its peers and causes the pair to edge lower on Monday. September inflation data from the UK could trigger the next big reaction on Wednesday.

Gold reclaims $4,300 following Friday's deep correction

After extending Friday's correction toward $4,200 early Monday, Gold reversed its direction and climbed above $4,300 in the second half of the day. The uncertainty surrounding the US-China trade relations and growing expectations for a dovish Fed outlook help XAU/USD remain attractive.

Geoff Kendrick, analyst at Standard Chartered: “Bitcoin’s target of $500,000 by end-2028 is 100% achievable”

Geoffrey Kendrick is the Global Head of Digital Assets Research at Standard Chartered. Kendrick met FXStreet during the European Blockchain Convention a few days after a record crypto crash wiped out over $19 billion in leveraged positions. While the episode flags the market’s volatile nature, Kendrick says that the long-term drivers remain favorable and thus higher prices for the major crypto assets can be expected.

Five fundamentals for the week: Markets focus on trade and US inflation figures

Five fundamentals for the week: Markets focus on trade and US inflation figures

Will the US and China find a way to resolve trade issues? Will the US government reopen? These issues weigh on investors’ minds, but at least some economic data is coming this week. 

Fundamentals in the crypto market remain strong despite the recent correction, Standard Chartered’s global head of digital assets Research Geoffrey Kendrick says. Institutional adoption is still in its early stages and will continue to grow, bringing more stability but also shifting market dynamics.

