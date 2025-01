Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP trades cautiously as BoE dovish bets tick higher [Video]

Short Term Elliott Wave view in GBPUSD suggests decline from 12.6.2024 high is in progress as a 5 waves impulse . Down from 12.6.2024 high, wave ((i)) ended at 1.247 and wave ((ii)) rally ended at 1.261 as the 45 minutes chart below shows. Pair has turned lower in wave ((iii)) with internal subdivision as another impulse. Down from wave ((ii)), wave i ended at 1.2548 and rally in wave ii ended at 1.2588. Pair resumed lower in wave iii towards 1.2507. Wave iv rally ended at 1.2548 and wave v lower ended at 1.2498 which completed wave (i) in higher degree. Rally in wave (ii) ended at 1.2607 with internal subdivision as a zigzag.

Rob Dobson, Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence said, "Business sentiment is now at its lowest for two years, as the new Government's rhetoric and announced policy changes dampen confidence and raise costs at UK factories and their clients alike. SMEs are being especially hard hit during the latest downturn." Read more...

The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades with caution against its major peers on Friday, faces pressure from weak United Kingdom (UK) S&P Global/CIPS Manufacturing PMI data for December . On Thursday, the final PMI report showed that activity in the manufacturing sector contracted at a faster pace to 47.0 compared to the preliminary reading of 47.3. The report showed that the downturn was widespread in nature, with similarly sharp rates of decline across the consumer, intermediate, and investment goods industries.

