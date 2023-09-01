Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP seems baffled as investors remain mixed about interest rate peak

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling could stretch higher if risk flows return after NFP
GBP/USD lost nearly 50 pips on Thursday snapped a three-day winning streak. Early Friday, the pair recovered above 1.2650 with markets gearing up for the US August jobs report.
Wall Street's main indexes edged lower on Thursday and the US Dollar Index staged a rebound after staying under bearish pressure in the first half of the week. This action, however, might have been a product of month-end flows since the market pricing of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) rate outlook remained virtually unchanged after the US data releases. Read more...
Pound Sterling seems baffled as investors remain mixed about interest rate peak
The Pound Sterling (GBP) struggles for a decisive move as investors await fresh cues about the interest rate peak from the Bank of England (BoE). The GBP/USD pair turns delicate as BoE policymakers, including Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent and Chief Economist Huw Pill, warned that sufficiently restrictive policy needs to be maintained longer to bring down the core Consumer Price Index (CPI) to the desired rate of 2%.
Investors hope that the UK economy cannot avoid a recession as higher interest rates are critically impacting the housing sector and factory activities. The UK’s economic outlook has deteriorated as core inflation is hovering near its all-time high due to labor shortages and strong wage growth. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2672
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1.2673
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2701
|Daily SMA50
|1.2779
|Daily SMA100
|1.2648
|Daily SMA200
|1.2413
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2735
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2653
|Previous Weekly High
|1.28
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2548
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2841
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2548
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2684
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2703
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2639
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2605
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2557
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2721
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2769
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2803
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
