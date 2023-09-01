Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP seems baffled as investors remain mixed about interest rate peak

NEWS
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling could stretch higher if risk flows return after NFP

GBP/USD lost nearly 50 pips on Thursday snapped a three-day winning streak. Early Friday, the pair recovered above 1.2650 with markets gearing up for the US August jobs report.

Wall Street's main indexes edged lower on Thursday and the US Dollar Index staged a rebound after staying under bearish pressure in the first half of the week. This action, however, might have been a product of month-end flows since the market pricing of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) rate outlook remained virtually unchanged after the US data releases. Read more...

Pound Sterling seems baffled as investors remain mixed about interest rate peak

The Pound Sterling (GBP) struggles for a decisive move as investors await fresh cues about the interest rate peak from the Bank of England (BoE). The GBP/USD pair turns delicate as BoE policymakers, including Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent and Chief Economist Huw Pill, warned that sufficiently restrictive policy needs to be maintained longer to bring down the core Consumer Price Index (CPI) to the desired rate of 2%.

Investors hope that the UK economy cannot avoid a recession as higher interest rates are critically impacting the housing sector and factory activities. The UK’s economic outlook has deteriorated as core inflation is hovering near its all-time high due to labor shortages and strong wage growth. Read more...

Overview
Today last price 1.2672
Today Daily Change -0.0001
Today Daily Change % -0.01
Today daily open 1.2673
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2701
Daily SMA50 1.2779
Daily SMA100 1.2648
Daily SMA200 1.2413
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2735
Previous Daily Low 1.2653
Previous Weekly High 1.28
Previous Weekly Low 1.2548
Previous Monthly High 1.2841
Previous Monthly Low 1.2548
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2684
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2703
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2639
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2605
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2557
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2721
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2769
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2803

 

 

