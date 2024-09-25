Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP remains firm on BoE less-dovish rate cut bets

24-HOUR VIEW: “While we expected GBP to strengthen yesterday, we indicated that it ‘is unlikely to reach the major resistance at 1.3400.’ The anticipated advance exceeded our expectations, as GBP soared and broke clearly above 1.3400. GBP continues to rise in early Asian trade today, and it could potentially reach 1.3450. The next resistance at 1.3480 is unlikely to come into view. Support levels are at 1.3400 and 1.3365.” Read more...

The Pound Sterling (GBP) could rise and potentially reach 1.3450; the next resistance at 1.3480 is unlikely to come into view. Boost in momentum indicates further GBP strength; the next level to watch is 1.3480, UOB Group FX strategists Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.

The comments from Bailey suggested that he is confident about inflation sustainably returning to the bank’s target of 2%. When asked about where interest rates will settle, Bailey didn’t provide a specific neutral rate but assured that he did not expect them to return to historic lows as seen in times of pandemic. Read more...

The Pound Sterling (GBP) exhibits a mixed performance against its major peers on Wednesday. The outlook of the British currency remains firm as investors expect that the Bank of England (BoE) will lower interest rates gradually. BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said in an interview with Kent Messenger newspaper on Tuesday, "I do think the path for interest rates will be downwards, gradually.”

