Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP rebounds strongly on cheerful mood, UK employment in focus

The UK’s labor data release will show how well restrictive monetary tools from the Bank of England (BoE) are performing in a high-inflation environment. Investors will also look for commentaries from BoE policymakers to get cues about how much the current interest rates are close to their peak. Read more...

The Pound Sterling (GBP) rebounds strongly as bearish market sentiment eases, while the broader bias is still vulnerable. The GBP/USD pair recovers swiftly ahead of the United Kingdom’s Employment report for July, which will demonstrate current labor market conditions. Investors will keenly focus on wage growth momentum, which has remained a major trigger for keeping inflationary pressure extremely stubborn.

The intraday positive move is exclusively sponsored by a sharp US Dollar (USD) pullback from a six-month top, triggered by the hawkish Bank of Japan (BoJ)-inspired strong move up in the Japanese Yen (JPY). The USD decline could further be attributed to some repositioning trade ahead of this week's release of the US consumer inflation figures, due on Wednesday. Read more...

The GBP/USD pair rallies over 60 pips from the daily trough, around the 1.2465 region and maintains its bid tone near a three-day peak during the early European session on Monday. Spot prices currently trade near the 1.2525-1.2530 region, up 0.50% for the day, and for now, seems to have snapped a four-day losing streak to the lowest level since June 8 touched last week.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.