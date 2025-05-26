Pound Sterling outperforms US Dollar on renewed concerns over Greenback’s credibility

The Pound Sterling refreshes a three-year high near 1.3600 against the US Dollar due to US President Trump’s ever-changing tariff announcements on the EU.

Trump threatens to impose 25% duties on Apple for not manufacturing in the US.

Traders see the BoE reducing interest rates just once in the remainder of the year.

The Pound Sterling (GBP) posts a fresh three-year high near 1.3600 against the US Dollar (USD) at the start of the week, amid holidays in the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States (US) markets on account of the Spring Bank Holiday and Memorial Day, respectively. The GBP/USD pair, trading around 1.3567 at the time of writing on Monday, has extended the upside as the US Dollar slides further after “ever-changing” tariff announcements by US President Donald Trump on imports from the European Union (EU) have renewed concerns over its safe-haven appeal.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, slumps to near 98.70, the lowest level seen in a month.

During the weekend, Trump suspended 50% tariffs on the EU until July 9, which were expected to become effective from June 1. His decision came after discussions with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. "We had a very nice call, and I agreed to move it," Trump affirmed and added, "She said we will rapidly get together and see if we can work something out," Reuters reported.

On Friday, the US President imposed 50% flat tariffs on imports from the old continent after Brussels sent a not-so-good trade proposal to Washington.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also warned that the EU is “not negotiating in good faith” in an interview with Fox News.

Daily digest market movers: Pound Sterling gains as traders reassess BoE dovish bets

The Pound Sterling gains against the US Dollar as the latter suffers from erratic announcements by Washington on its tariff policies. Though the decision by US President Trump to postpone additional import duties has provided relief to European and the US markets, investors continue to doubt the credibility of the Greenback. During European trading hours, S&P 500 futures are up over 1%.

Another reason behind weakness in the US Dollar is Donald Trump’s 25% tariff threat to Apple and other smartphone manufacturers for not manufacturing in the US. Investors see the event as an assault by the administration on the autonomy of the private sector, potentially dampening business confidence.

Meanwhile, Federal Reserve (Fed) officials continue to warn about potential stagflation risks in the wake of new economic policies announced by Washington. “There’s no question that the shock of tariffs is stagflationary,” Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari said in an interview with Bloomberg TV earlier in the day. Kashkari guided that any monetary policy adjustment is unlikely, at least before September, as officials seek more clarity on how new policies will influence the economic outlook. “Uncertainty is something that is top of the mind for the Fed and US businesses, and we’re trying to navigate where inflation and the labor market are going,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Pound Sterling is also outperforming its other peers, except antipodeans, during European trading hours on Monday. The British currency gains as financial market participants reassess expectations for the Bank of England’s (BoE) monetary policy outlook after the release of the stronger-than-projected growth in the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Retail Sales data for April.

Last week, the UK CPI report showed that the headline inflation rose at a robust pace of 3.5% on year against 2.6% growth seen in April. In the same period, inflation in the services sector, which is closely tracked by BoE officials, accelerated to 5.4% from the prior release of 4.7%. Meanwhile, Retail Sales grew strongly by 1.2% on month, compared to estimates of 0.2% and 0.1% growth seen in March. Theoretically, hot inflation and strong Retail Sales data discourage BoE officials from lowering interest rates, a scenario that is favorable for the Pound Sterling.

According to a report from Reuters, the futures market shows traders see UK rates falling by around 38 basis points (bps) by the end of this year, which would imply one 25 bps interest rate cut and a roughly 50/50 chance of a second.

Technical Analysis: Pound Sterling jumps to near 1.3600

The Pound Sterling posts a fresh three-year high around 1.3600 against the US Dollar on Monday. The near-term trend of the GBP/USD pair remains bullish as all short-to-long term Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) are sloping higher.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) rises to near 67.00, indicating a strong bullish momentum.

On the upside, the 13 January 2022 high of 1.3750 will be a key hurdle for the pair. Looking down, the April 28 high of 1.3445 will act as a major support area.