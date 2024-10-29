- The Pound Sterling consolidates below 1.3000 against the US Dollar ahead of a US data-heavy week and the UK’s Autumn Forecast Statement.
- UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves is expected to announce massive funding for the health service sector.
- Investors await the US JOLTS Job Openings data for fresh guidance on labor demand.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades in a tight range below the psychological resistance of 1.3000 against the US Dollar (USD) in Tuesday’s London session. The GBP/USD pair consolidates as investors await a slew of United States (US) economic data, which will provide cues about the direction of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy by the year-end.
This week, investors will mainly focus on the first estimate of the Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE), the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), and the ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data to understand the current status of economic growth and inflation.
Meanwhile, recent commentaries from an array of Fed officials have shown that they are more worried about downside risks to economic growth, with firm confidence that inflation remains on track toward the bank’s target of 2%.
If the data to be published later this week show signs of robust economic expansion and upbeat labor demand, bets that the Fed will cut interest rates sharply will diminish. On the contrary, Fed rate cut bets would strengthen if the data points to slower growth and a weak job market.
According to the CME FedWatch tool, 30-day Federal Fund Futures pricing data shows that the central bank is expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) in both policy meetings in November and December.
In Tuesday’s New York session, investors will pay close attention to the US JOLTS Job Openings data for September, which will be published at 14:00 GMT. Economists expect US employers to have posted 7.99 million job vacancies, marginally lower than the 8.04 million in August.
Daily digest market movers: Pound Sterling performs cautiously against its major peers
- The Pound Sterling exhibits a subdued performance against its major peers on Tuesday. The British currency trades cautiously ahead of the United Kingdom (UK) Autumn Forecast Statement, which will be unveiled on Wednesday. This will be the first budget announcement by a Labor government in over 15 years.
- UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves is expected to raise taxes and increase public spending as suggested by Prime Minister Keir Starmer in his speech at Birmingham on Monday, reported by BBC News. The government would take "tough decisions", opting to raise taxes in order to “prevent austerity and rebuild public services", Starmer said.
- Meanwhile, Rachel Reeves discussed the need to spend heavily on the National Health Service (NHS) in order to improve medical facilities, Reuters reported. "I am putting an end to the neglect and underinvestment (the NHS) has seen for over a decade now”, Reeves said.
- Market participants will keenly focus on the overall spending plans as these will influence the Bank of England’s (BoE) interest rate path. According to a Reuters poll, the BoE is all set to cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.75% in its monetary policy meeting on November 7. This will be the BoE’s second interest rate cut this year. The central bank left its key borrowing rates unchanged at 5% in its last policy meeting in September.
Technical Analysis: Pound Sterling consolidates below 1.3000
The Pound Sterling trades inside Monday’s trading range against the US Dollar (USD) in European trading hours on Monday. The GBP/USD pair remains at make or a break near the lower boundary of a Rising Channel chart formation around 1.2900 on the daily time frame.
The near-term trend of the Cable remains uncertain as it stays below the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 1.3070.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) rebounds to nearly 40.00. A fresh bearish momentum would trigger if it fails to climb above it.
Looking down, the 200-day EMA near 1.2845 will be a major support zone for Pound Sterling bulls. On the upside, the Cable will face resistance near the 20-day EMA around 1.3060.
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays sidelined near 1.0800 ahead of key US data
EUR/USD is trading sidelined near 1.0800 in the European morning on Tuesday. A pause in the US Dollar correction amid sluggish Treasury bond yields and a cautious market mood undermine the pair ahead of top-tier US economic data releases.
GBP/USD remains depressed below 1.3000 amid cautious markets
GBP/USD is on the defensive below 1.3000 early Tuesday, vulnerable to further downside. Bets for smaller Fed rate cuts revive the US Dollar demand and exert pressure on the pair, as traders turn cautious ahead of key US jobs data and corporate earnings results.
Gold price consolidates near record high, holds above $2,750 ahead of US macro data
Gold price maintains its bid tone through the early part of the European session on Tuesday and currently trades just above the $2,750 level, within the striking distance of the all-time peak touched last week.
Bitcoin Cash Price Forecast: Technical and on-chain metrics suggest a rally ahead
Bitcoin Cash continues to trade in green on Tuesday and is approaching its descending trendline; a successful close would suggest a bullish move ahead. On-chain data further supports the bullish thesis, as BCH’s long-to-short ratio is above one, and its funding rate is positive.
November flashlight for the FOMC blackout – Period dialing back the pace of easing
The FOMC started its nascent easing cycle with a bang, opting to reduce the fed funds target range by 50 bps to 4.75%-5.00% at its last meeting on September 18. But further policy easing seems set to proceed at a slower pace.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.